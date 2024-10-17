Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman opened up about the 100 million naira donation received from Don Jazzy

Recall that the activist was stunned after he realised the huge donation that came from the music boss

Following that, VDM addressed the public on what and how he would be spending the Mavin boss' money

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has come forward to clarify the 100 million naira donation from music executive Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy.

Recall that the news broke that Don Jazzy supported Verydarkman's newly launched Non-governmental organisation with the staggering sum of N100m/

Verydarkman appreciated Don Jazzy for the N100m donation. Credit: @verydarkman, @donjazzy

Following that, VDM opened up about what the huge amount of naira would be used for.

The activist highlighted that the 100 million naira would support advanced education for public school children, aiming to provide them with a strong educational foundation.

VDM emphasised that Don Jazzy donated this money to him because he believes in his humanitarian efforts.

He also explained that he has only seen Don once and their conversation was a brief handshake that lasted for barely 0ne minute.

"LET IT BE KNOWN THAT ON THE 16th of October 2024, THIS MAN, NAMED MICHAEL COLLINS AJEREH AKA DON JAZZY, DONATED 100MILLION NAIRA TO GIVE PUBLIC SCHOOL KIDS ADVANCED EDUCATION WITH THE AIM TO GIVE THEM A GOOD EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION…..

"LET IT BE KNOWN THAT HE DON-JAZZY GAVE MONEY TO SOMEONE NAMED MARTINS VINCENT OTSE AKA VERY DARK MAN BECAUSE HE BELIEVES IN HIS WORK FOR HUMANITY……me and him on met once, shook hands and that was it, we no even talk for 1 min oo, no be say he know my background or anything."

See his post below:

Verydarkman spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kunta.kite:

"The right time to say it’s don jazzy again."

adesope_shopsydoo:

"One in one hundred and eighty million . Thank you jazzy."

dkokopee:

"Big Gen no dey always make loud noise sha , Don baba pour hot Pisss for their piston , God bless you Don Jazzy , 10ToTo for you."

johnjoy295:

"Why will normal human being hate VDM??"

teenotch:

"Don Jay dey support Children with 100M through VDM Fake Activist family dey throw lawsuit up and down instead of helping to make Nigeria great.."

seunbharbs:

"He prefers to operate behind the scenes. However, this time, he decided to step into the spotlight. His heartfelt act of kindness resonates with great significance, making it impossible to ignore. It’s a gesture that deserves attention and recognition and is genuinely newsworthy."

moziano_movenchy:

"DAVID WE NEED YOU NOW!!!"

Portable calls out Verydarkman, Don Jazzy

Controversial Nigerian musician Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable aggressively pleaded for money in a new video after music producer Don Jazzy gave a large sum to prominent social media user Verydarkman (VDM).

Throwing subtle shade at Verydarkman, the Zazuu coroner claimed that the online critic merely opened the NGO account to fight for themselves, not Nigerians.

He revisited an interview in which Don Jazzy stated how he uses Portable to inspire his signees, encouraging them to boost their online profile like the singer.

