Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan has finally met music mogul, Don Jazzy, to the joy of netizens

A few weeks after Don Jazzy donated N100 million to VDM’s NGO, the online critic made sure to thank him in person

The video of VDM’s meeting with Don Jazzy went viral, and it raised a series of heartwarming comments from fans

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has finally met Mavin Records boss, Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy.

Recall that Don Jazzy recently took VDM by surprise after donating N100 million to his NGO, despite the online critic insulting the music mogul in the past.

Fans react to video of VDM finally meeting Don Jazzy.

A few weeks later, VDM physically met up with Don Jazzy for the first time. He posted a video of the encounter on his official Instagram page.

In the clip, VeryDarkMan spoke of how Don Jazzy surprised him with the N100 million donation. He prayed for the Mavin Records boss and bowed to thank him.

Upon noticing what he was doing, Don Jazzy also bowed down to VDM as they shook hands. The online critic also spoke about people who were trolling him for insulting the music boss in the past.

Reactions as VDM finally meets Don Jazzy

The video of VDM with Don Jazzy warmed many hearts on social media. Several netizens were moved by the Mavin Records boss' display of humility. Read their comments below:

adesope_shopsydoo:

“Slim fit don jazzy 🙌.”

iam_johnjeffry:

“See as Don calm 😢 God pls even when this money reach me remove spirit of pride pls.”

ezzyperry:

“Don jazzy is shy shy☺️, God bless you boss.”

papi_parle_g:

“Don baba too humble.. omo see as he just stand like nursery 2 pikin like nothing de happen..❤️.”

iizzyyprince:

“Don Jazzy steadily motivating me with his humility. Role model right there 💪.”

barny_films:

“2 much humility in this video ❤️.”

official_akomswire:

“@donjazzy blessings will never stop in your life very humble man.”

Lifeeofdann:

“Why this man humble like this? Na Honda my neighbor buy we never hear word till now… very soon he go soon con horn for gate.”

kallmekim_1:

“Don just humble, I too love both of dem. See him simply dressed, E no even be like who 100m comot from e hand. Good bless anything he lay his hands on.”

Source: Legit.ng