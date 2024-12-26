Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest recently celebrated Christmas on social media with a ‘family photo’

Top singer Davido was also in the Christmas photo as Cubana Chiefpriest wished his fans well

Several netizens had things to say about Davido being part of Cubana Chiefpriest’s Christmas photo

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest’s Christmas photo with singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, has caused a buzz on social media.

To mark the Christmas holiday, several celebrities have been posting photos of themselves with their loved ones on December 25th.

Cubana Chiefpriest decided to take his friendship with Davido up a notch by posting a photo of himself with his wife and the singer on Christmas Day.

Fans react as Davido features in Cubana Chiefpriest's Christmas photo. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The photo showed the self-styled celebrity barman and Davido in similar traditional outfits, while the Chiefpriest’s wife wore a lilac dress.

The photo was accompanied by a caption that reads:

“Merry Christmas🎁 Fam, May The Birth Of Our Lord Jesus Christ Bring Brand New Goodies To Our Amazing Lives & Also Deliver Us From All Evil Amen 🙏 #MoneyNaWater💦”

See the photo below:

Fans react to Christmas photo of Davido with Cubana Chiefpriest’s family

Cubana Chiefpriest’s Christmas post drew the attention of many because of Davido’s presence in it. Some netizens talked about the friendship between the two men. Read their comments below:

guzzoro:

“Merry Christmas Eze mmuo ❤️.”

iam_davidoladapo:

“When I say OBO you say Baddest🔥🔥🔥.”

freeskin_remedies:

“David still enter Xmas photo 😍 the love is real. Merry Xmas.”

Richest_blogger17:

“I love them so much 🎄🎄🎄❤️❤️❤️.”

Xbankzdm1:

“My mentor and his bestie happy Christmas 🎄 🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄💝💝💝 I love u all.”

privateotf12:

“Merry Christmas Boss ❤️🔥.. 001 for a reason 💯.”

bada_of_lagos:

“Cubana Chiefpriest Adeleke💪🏿.”

worenwunne:

“If say Davido na woman cubana chief priest for marry am nothing anybody wan tell me, him too love davido I go lie for you.”

Johnmighty155:

“Brother supporting brother, the love is real ♥️.”

alvin_chibunna:

“Try give OBO Igbo name because this guy worth stealing from his tribe to our tribe na man of peace ✌🏽 merry Christmas.”

krixofficial_:

“Your first and second wife 😂😂😂😂.”

Cubana Chiefpriest shares how he met Davido

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest opened up to their fans about how their friendship began.

In a video, Davido revealed that he wanted to have a meal when Cubana Chiefpriest walked up to him and they discussed.

They also spoke about other events that occurred before and after they met, and since then, their friendship has blossomed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng