Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest has hailed his close friend and singer Davido after he performed at a show

The Unavailable crooner shared his plans for 2025 and noted that he was working on his next album

Cubana Chiepriest also spoke about some of the things the singer should acquire in 2025 that his colleagues cannot buy

Celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest (CP), has spoken highly of his friend and Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido.

He said that Davido was the greatest, richest, and busiest artiste, and the singer smiled as he accepted the praises. Speaking about his plans for 2025, Davido said he would be releasing his next album, and fans should anticipate it.

Some of the Feel crooner's associates also hailed him and noted that next year, he would get new cars. Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest objected as the celebrity barman said OBO should purchase more private jets.

On CP's Instagram stories, the Grammy nominee looked excited, and Cubana Chiefpriest noted that the singer's colleagues, who are trying to buy cars, would not be able to buy private jets like him.

It is no news that Davido's father, Dr Adedeji Adeleke, is a wealthy businessman who reportedly owns three private jets. It has been reported that the private jets Davido flaunts belong to his dad.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Cubana Chiefpriest's advice to Davido

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Cubana Chiefpriest's wish for Davido to buy private jets in 2025 below:

@glowzzzzzzzzzzzzyt:

"The most childish group, like keep quiet."

@bagofmilli:

"Oloshi always trying to set David up for drag."

@camel.644481:

"Na Davido crew be him problem Tufiakwa."

@safani__ii:

"It’s giving “your daddy does not have money like my daddy”.

@badgal_julianna:

"Very childish & immature behavior from Aba made rick ross."

@lizzy_benna:

"If they answer them now they will keep quiet and start playing victim."

@omaakatugba:

"These people are sick."

Cubana Chiefpriest shares how he met Davido

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest opened up to their fans about how their friendship began.

In a video, Davido revealed that he wanted to have a meal when Cubana Chiefpriest walked up to him and they discussed.

They also spoke about other events that occurred before and after they met, and since then, their friendship has blossomed.

