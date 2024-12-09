Singer Davido and his close friend Cubana Chiefpriest have opened up to their fans about how their friendship began

In a video, Davido revealed that he wanted to have a meal when Cubana Chiefpriest walked up to him and they discussed

They also spoke about other events that occurred before and after they met, and since then, their friendship has blossomed

The friendship between Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, is one that has been admired by their fans.

Both of them were on a flight when they shared how they met and later became close friends. Davido recalled how he wanted to eat at Intercontinental Hotel in Owerri, Imo state, and Cubana Chiefpriest met him.

At that point, their friendship clicked. The celebrity barman remembered how he had just returned from Chicago, United States, to Owerrri during that period. He later introduced his son and wife to the singer.

The wife of the celebrity barman, Angel, was on the same the same flight with them and she confirmed their statements.

Cubana Chiefpriest planning to launch Hotel CP in Owerri and he travelled with the singer for the grand occasion. They have been sharing updates about the hotel launch on social media.

Reactions to how Cubana Chiefpriest, Davido met

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Cubana Chiefpriest and Davido's first meeting below:

"The difference between Cubana chief priest and Isreal na packaging."

"They like each other too much."

"Real Recognize Real… RRR and they both have ROLLS ROYCE RR."

"Omo Davido no fit ever leave Chioma no matter, that’s why they said marry your best friend."

Cubana Chiefpriest thanks Davido

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest was in a joyous mood as he expressed gratitude to Davido for keeping his promise to his wife Chioma.

The much-talked-about wedding of Davido and his wife Chioma came after preparations were made in full gear.

Several netizens commended Cubana Chiefpriest for being a loving friend who stood by Chioma during her relationship with Davido.

