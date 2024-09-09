Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde recently had an exchange with a netizen over his social media post

The X user had addressed the actress by a wrong name and she set things straight by sharing an interesting fact about her name

Omotola’s response to the netizen triggered a series of interesting reactions from other social media users

Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde made headlines after a fan addressed her by the wrong name on social media.

Just recently, an X (Twitter) user identified as Dami Adenuga, posted a video of the actress on his page and called her Omotola Johnson.

Netizens react as Omotola replies fan who called her wrong name. Photos: @realomosexy

Source: Instagram

Shortly after the X user’s post made the rounds, it drew the actress’ attention and she wasted no time in correcting the error.

According to the award-winning movie star, the fan could have just called her by her first name, Omotola, which she disclosed is already trademarked.

In her words:

“Omotola johnson ? Lol… pls just call me … OMOTOLA. It will suffice. It’s Trademarked .”

See her tweet below:

Netizens react as Omotola corrects fan

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s exchange with the fan who called her by a wrong name as well as the new information she shared about her label got many netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

Perphect_pheetz:

“But why did he call her Johnson?”

Abenaa_gbemi:

“Who be Omotola Johnson😂😂😂😂😂 who be Johnson😂.”

vykitoryah:

“Where's the Johnson coming from tho ?”

shantelbaby_:

“She’s so pretty.”

Kenie_o:

“Omotara Johnson is the name of a movie acted by Bukky Wright. That guy is mixing up names.”

Limah_babii:

“U trademark omotola 😂 name wey me sef Dey bear like say na u first bear the name Dey play.”

Read a few comments from X below:

This tweep told the actress to deal with the wrong name:

Dom G welcomed Omotola:

Omotola shares secret of her 27-year marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Omotola Jalade Ekeinde shared some secrets that have kept her marriage for the past 27 years.

The actress stated in an interview that her marriage to Captain Matthew Ekeinde had lasted because she did not stand shoulder-to-shoulder with her husband.

She added that a woman would be respected by her man if she submitted to him. The film star also said women should not claim equality with their men.

