Omotola Jalade's son Captain Ekeinde has reacted to gossip about issuing warnings to Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko

The singer, in a tweet via his X handle, dropped a comment about the gossip while sending a message to his fans

The gossip about Destiny Etiko and Omotola's husband, Matthew Ekeinde, comes amid the actress' birthday celebration

Singer Captain Ekeinde, the first son of Nollywood superstar Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has responded to gossip that he called out his mum’s junior colleague, Destiny Etiko.

Amid Destiny’s birthday celebration on Monday, August 12, rumours trended that the actress received a luxurious car as a birthday gift from Omotola’s husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde.

Omotola Jalade advises people not to believe everything they read online. Credit: @realomosexy @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

Further rumours claimed Omotola was aware of the “friendship” between her colleague and her husband, as photos of Captain Matthew and Destiny taken years ago reemerged online.

A supposed alleged screenshot of Omotola's son, Captain E, disproving the rumoured relationship between Destiny and his father also trended.

See the screenshots below:

Screenshot of gossip. Credit: kimbiblog gossip

Source: Facebook

People's reactions to rumours

Read the comments Legit.ng captured below:

Blessing Ozioma:

"Destiny is a very jovial person by nature, full of understanding and love 💕,Etiko I love you so much, send my daughter her birthday gift thanks."

Ifeoma Nwaokoro:

"People can be good friends."

Obiakor Ugo:

"Heeeeee Bloggers. You guys will never ever make heaven honestly. Somebody that was oppourtuned to be in the flight Omotola husband was the pilot and she had a picture with him. You people have decided to turn the story upside down. I was in that flight that day and am a witness."

Captain E reacts to gossip

The gossip caught Captain Ekeinde's attention as he took to his official X account on Sunday, August 11, to address the message.

He urged people not to believe everything they read online.

In the captain's words:

“Just saw a blog post about me and all l can say is don’t believe everything you read online."

See his tweet below:

Omotola celebrates her last born

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde created a stir after a clip of her attending her son's graduation ceremony in the United States of America went viral.

In the viral clip, the actress was seen jumping for joy as her last child officially became a university graduate.

The actress once revealed that one of her reasons for leaving Nollywood was to focus on raising her children.

Source: Legit.ng