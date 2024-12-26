A licensed doctor in the United Kingdom who came home has amused people with how her Christmas went

In a viral video, she funnily lamented that her people made her prepare food with firewood despite her profession

Many people made funny remarks about the lady's video, with some observing something else she had in her pocket

A UK licensed doctor, @drmae_wumi, has lamented what her family turned her into when she came home for Christmas.

Despite being a doctor, she expressed disbelief that her family made her cook with firewood.

In a TikTok video, @drmae_wumi showed how she cut cabbage in preparation for her cooking.

Next, she joined a lady in dressing an already killed chicken for proper cooking.

Her short clip ended with her turning jollof rice with a big turning stick. She cooked with jollof rice with firewood and displayed tiredness while at it. Her video had a funny caption that read:

"E be like dem don forget say I be UK licensed Dr."

Watch her video below:

People react to doctor's video

oluwanifemi said:

"😂😂😂😂 A whole doctor...doctor in the mud."

Omo’s signature said:

"Wetin fowl leg dea find for your pocket."

God’s own baby ❤️🔥❤️ said:

"And so , shey UK Dr no dey chop ni just dey play lolz."

Chi's Scents And More said:

"No the chicken feet deh your pocket dr?"

alaga ijoko/iduro in Lagos said:

"A whole respected doctor turning Skokie jollof ahhh. Kindly send my own jollof biko."

Pherpetual ❤️❤️💕 said:

"Those people no send oo my sister 😂😂😂😂come my mother’s side first 😂😂😂merry Christmas."

uchealways said:

"As in. I was cleaning and cooking today like maid. Me weh them dey call ‘Ma’ for office. Nawa o."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a remote worker living in his father's house was forced to pick beans while working.

Doctor laments as family makes her cook

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a medical doctor who visited home had lamented after her family made her cook with firewood.

The doctor, known on TikTok as @northsideprincess001, shared a video of herself fanning the flames and tending to the firewood as she cooked.

Her funny caption accompanying the video poked fun at the contrast between her medical profession and the domestic task at hand.

