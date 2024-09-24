Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her son Michael had netizens laughing as they joined the 'I am a Chosen' trend

The son of the movie star asked his mother if she was a Chosen, which is the name of a popular church that began the trend

Omotola was taken aback by his question and she later laughed at it before explaining who she was to her son

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, and her son, Michael, caught the attention of netizens after they shared a video of their version of 'I am a Chosen'.

Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde and her son, Michael, share laughter as they join the 'I Am a Chosen' trend. Image credit: @realomosexy @michael_ekeinde

Source: Instagram

The trend started after some members of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement shared how their affiliation with the church absolved them from harm.

Several netizens have given funny takes on the issue. Omotola's son Michael asked her if she was a Chosen. She wanted to affirm the words but she refrained and said she was a child of God and a daughter of Zion.

She laughed while making the statement which got her fans amused and they reacted with laughter emojis. Some people also acknowledged how youthful she looked despite being a mother of four grown children.

Watch the video below:

Omotola posts cute video of herself

The beautiful actress shared a cute video of herself rocking a gorgeous dress recently. Her lovely hair and makeup blew the minds of her fans away. They also made nice comments on her Instagram page.

See Omotola's video below:

Reactions to Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde's video

See some of the reactions to Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's video with her son below:

@assuredcleaning:

"What does Omosexy drink to be this beautiful and hot for decades."

@finnah_bah:

"So beautiful."

@eroticvillang:

"Tell us."

@herrlichbeauty25:

"I’m a child of God."

@shes__precious__:

"This woman is always beautiful."

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates her son's graduation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Omotola is a happy mom as she took to her social media handle to celebrate the university graduation of her last child, Micheal.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Omotola noted how happy she was to see her lastborn finish university with flying colours.

The actress, who is a mother of four, was in California along with her other kids to celebrate with Micheal Ekeinde as he officially becomes a university graduate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng