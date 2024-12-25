Many Nigerian celebrities have jumped on the trend of posting photos specially dedicated to celebrating Christmas

While many of them rocked pyjamas with their partners and children, others took a different approach and showed off their style

Legit.ng has gathered some of the trending celebrity Christmas photos taking over the social media space

December is always exciting for people worldwide, particularly Nigerians, who have been known to go all out during the festive season.

The highly anticipated Christmas holiday has finally arrived, and several celebrities have used the opportunity to showcase their style in photos to mark the festivities.

It has become a norm on social media for people to post Christmas-themed photos with their loved ones on December 25 ,and celebrities are also not left out of the fun.

Adorable Christmas photos of Nigerian celebrities.

As Christmas came around, several top stars went all out to do lavish photoshoots. The photos mostly included rocking matching pyjamas and posing in front of lavishly decorated Christmas trees with their partners. However, a few others branched out and did not rock Christmas nightwear.

1. BBNaija star Queen and her man Deji celebrate their first Christmas as a married couple:

BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang and her husband Deji, finally put their rumoured breakup to rest with their Christmas photos. The lovebirds wore matching pyjamas as they shared romantic poses in the pictures. This is their first Christmas holiday together as husband and wife.

2. Bambam and Teddy A ditch the matching pyjamas trend:

BBNaija couple Bambam and Teddy A did not go the usual route of rocking matching pyjamas in their Christmas photos. The love birds kept things simple with their mismatched outfits as they posed with their two daughters in the pictures.

3. Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun all smiles on Christmas day:

Nollywood couple Adeniyi Johnson and his wife, Seyi Edun, rocked cute matching Christmas sweaters as their twin children wore matching Christmas pyjamas. The whole family had warm smiles on their faces as they celebrated the holiday.

4. Tonto Dikeh goes solo in Christmas photos:

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh did not let herself be pressured by not having a romantic partner on Christmas day. The film star made do with her son as they both wore matching Christmas sweaters in their cute photos.

5. Actress Wofai Fada and husband finally unveil their daughter:

Nollywood actress Wofai Fada and her husband, Taiwo Cole, used the Christmas holiday as an opportunity to finally showcase their daughter to the world. For the first time, the movie star posted photos that showed her child’s face and fans gushed over her.

6. Shaffy Bello breaks the norm with Christmas photos:

Veteran Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello is not one to follow the crowd and it was evident in her family Christmas photos. The movie star and her two kids looked cool in their white outfits as they posed in front of their green Christmas tree.

7. Sharon Ooja celebrates Christmas as Mrs Nwoke:

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja is another celebrity who was able to celebrate her first Christmas as a married woman. The beautiful film star and her husband Ugo Nwoke looked very much in love as they held on to each other in front of their Christmas tree while rocking matching outfits.

8. Daniel Etim-Effiong and wife celebrate a traditional Nigerian Christmas:

This year, Nollywood actor Daniel Etim-Effiong, his wife, Toyosi, and their kids decided to go the African traditional route with their Christmas photos. The Effiongs represented their breadwinner’s Efik origin by rocking traditional Cross River outfits.

9. Williams Uchemba feature newborn child in Christmas photos:

Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba posted a series of photos of himself rocking matching Christmas pyjamas with his wife and two kids. The couple recently welcomed their second child and she was spotted sleeping in the cute photos.

10. The Yobos full of steeze for Christmas:

Former beauty queen Adaeze Igwe Yobo and her footballer husband, Joseph Yobo, is one celebrity couple who did not go the pyjamas route this Christmas. The couple and their three kids all rocked black outfits in the photos. While the boys looked dapper in their black suits, the girls looked powerful in their black dresses.

11. Dayo Amusa marks first Christmas as a mum:

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa was filled with excitement as she was able to finally celebrate her first Christmas as a mother. The film star posted a series of photos of herself with her newborn son rocking matching pyjamas.

12. Ebuka’s kids hold them hostage in Christmas photos:

Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife, Cynthia, had a fun theme for their Christmas photos. The couple were seen being tied up with Christmas lights with their mouths taped up as their daughters opened up their presents.

