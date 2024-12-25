As individuals and families celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, actor Daniel Etim-Effiong and his family were not left out

To celebrate Christmas, the movie star, his wife, and three children wore beautiful Efik-themed outfits

The traditional attires looked gorgeous on them, and some netizens reacted to the photos shared by the celebrity family

Nollywood actor Daniel Etim-Effiong joined many others in the celebration of Christmas rocking Efik-themed outfits on December 25, 2024.

His wife Toyosi Etim-Effiong and their three children looked magnificent in their outfits. They also complemented their attires with accessories that caused them to be the cynosure of eyes.

Speaking about Christmas, Mrs Etim-Effiong said that Jesus Christ is the king of all kings and the lord of all lords. In addition, He is the brightest of ten thousand, our shield, and defense.

Toyosi often makes the news for how she speaks glowingly about her husband. She describes him as a handsome man and female fans freeze whenever they see him.

Some netizens have shared their hot takes about the couple, who celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary recently. Meanwhile, some of his fans have praised his acting prowess.

@bellepeauworld:

"Merry Christmas. The baby of the house finished her job early."

@uchejombo:

"My personal people. Merry Christmas loves."

@ivanune_:

"Naah fam, these are postcard goals. (No competition, you win). Happy holidays to your wonderful family. Love from Tanzania."

@theoyindalara:

"Baby isn't here for this paparazzi. Mama just wants to enjoy the birth of her saviour in dreamland."

@gbemioo:

"This is lovely. Merry Christmas."

@eunice_danielss:

"Too beautiful."

