Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa has gone all out to celebrate Christmas with her newborn son, to the joy of fans

On December 25, 2024, the movie star posted a series of adorable photos of herself with her child rocking Christmas outfits

The new mum got many fans rejoicing with her as she marked her first Christmas as a mother with her child

Nigerian actress Dayo Amusa has taken to social media to celebrate Christmas with her newborn son.

Recall that on November 20, 2024, the movie star, at the age of 41, welcomed her first child in America to the joy of many.

On December 25, Dayo Amusa joined many other Nigerians who were celebrating the Christmas holiday in posting photos of themselves in their pyjamas on social media.

Fans gush over photos as Dayo Amusa celebrates first Christmas as a mother. Photos: @dayoamusa

Source: Instagram

On her official Instagram page, the new mum shared a series of snaps of herself and her newborn rocking matching Christmas pyjamas while posing in front of a decorated tree with gifts.

In the post's caption, Dayo Amusa gushed over how her son is the best present she received this season. In her words:

“My son’s first Christmas 🎄 and my first Christmas 🎄 as a mum ❤️ I have done so many wrong things but one thing I’ve done right is you my treasure @babyolufire ❤️

You are our best gift 🎁 ever, our JOY and complete blessing, how could we not celebrate this wonderful moment with deep gratitude and happiness!

We pray to be a living example to you and to always let you know how wanted and desired you were. Our greatest biggest treasure! SHAUN ABDULRASHEED AKANNI @babyolufire...MERRY CHRISTMAS FANMILY 🎁.”

See the photos below:

Reactions as Dayo Amusa marks first Christmas as a mum

Several netizens gushed over Dayo Amusa and her son’s first Christmas. Read some of their comments below:

temmybcreamycakesndevents:

“Best picture on the social media😍.. someone should pls tell me how to like this pictures million time😍😁.”

Dspecialbreed:

“Ayomide miii baba dey sleep dey do video shoot 😂😂.”

temitope_duker:

“Merry Christmas handsome firewa.”

bustlineyetunde:

“Awwww…merry Christmas my loves❤️🎄”

oyin_lagos:

“Our darling baby... Keep growing and shining in the light of God. Merry Christmas sweetheart 😘.”

jewelry_r_os:

“Merry Christmas sis and olufire God bless u both.”

ramzie_williams:

“Awwwn!!! This is too cute our global Olufire❤️❤️❤️. Merry Christmas cutie.”

Bustlineyetunde:

“Awwww…merry Christmas my loves❤️🎄.”

misskennyo:

“Cutest pics online today😍.”

Oyin_lagos:

“Our darling baby... Keep growing and shining in the light of God. Merry Christmas sweetheart 😘😘😘.”

Iambimpeakintunde:

“Awwwww😍😍😍😍😍 Merry Christmas Akanni mii , many more to celebrate Insha Allah 🙏🏻♥️🤶🎄.”

Maryamshoyemi:

“𝐒𝐨 𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐞 😍.”

Dayo Amusa's friend debunks surrogacy rumours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Dayo Amusa’s recent childbirth continued to get fans talking online amid claims of her using a surrogate mother.

As the news spread online, some people congratulated the filmmaker, while others talked about her not being the one who carried the baby in her womb.

A few days after the surrogacy rumours went viral, one of the actress’ friends, Adebanks, took to her Instagram page to put the claims to rest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng