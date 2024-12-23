Tonto Dikeh Shares Christmas Family Photos, Speaks About God's Love, Salvation: "Words on Marble"
- Actress Tonto Dikeh has joined in the celebration of Christmas and she shared some pictures of herself and her family
- The Nollywood star spoke about the birth, death, and resurrection of Jesus, and she noted the reason for the festive season
- She also affirmed what the celebration of Christmas signifies, and her fans shared their thoughts on her post
Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh shared how the celebration of Christmas has been happening in her home. She, her son King Andre, and other family members took some beautiful pictures which they posted online.
The movie star and her family rocked a Christmas-themed pajamas while one of them wore a Santa Claus outfit. She noted that her fans are the reason for the season because Christ’s birth, death, and resurrection were for them.
She added that Christmas celebrates God's love and His gift of salvation, and this makes her fans the central of His mission. In one of the videos, a lady shared some sweets to King Andre and the person dressed in Santa Claus' outfit.
Several fans of Tonto Dikeh wished her a merry Christmas in advance while others asked her to show them some love this festive season.
See Tonto Dikeh's Christmas family photo in the slides below:
Reactions to Tonto Dikeh's Christmas family photos
Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Tonto Dikeh's Christmas family photos below:
Tonto Dikeh, others share Christmas family photo
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian celebrities are going all out to celebrate Christmas Day with their family members and loved ones.
Like previous years, many wished their social media fans a happy celebration with heart-melting family photos taken to celebrate the season.
Legit.ng has compiled lovely Christmas Day photos from Tonto Dikeh, Bovi, among other popular celebrity figures.
