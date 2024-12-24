Barely hours to Christmas, Mercy Johnson Okojie and her family have started the celebration in their household

Mercy Johnson flooded her page with pictures of herself, her husband and their children rocking matching pyjamas

The actress' family pictures, which have gone viral, have spurred reactions from many, including her colleagues

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie and her family have caused a buzz online ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Barely a few hours before Christmas, Mercy appeared to have started the pyjamas challenge, which usually trend during the festive period, as she shared adorable photos of herself, her husband Prince Okojie, and their five kids.

Mercy Johnson and family pose in pyjamas. Credit: mercyjohnsonokojie

One of the pictures showed Mercy and her family posing with Christmas trees in the background.

Another picture showed the actress' kids flaunting what looked like their Christmas gifts from their parents.

In a caption of the pictures, Mercy Johnson wrote:

"Merry Christmas….. Wishing you all the best of the season… @princeodiokojie @theokojiekids."

See Mercy Johnson's post below:

Recall that Tonto Dikeh had also hosted Santa Claus at her home ahead of Christmas and shared photos.

Celebs, fans react to Mercy Johnson's pics

Read some of the messages below:

tontolet:

"My people."

regina.daniels:

"Oooh my queen !!!!! You are everything!!!"

her_majestyrutheze:

"Mami This is beautiful."

uzee_usman:

"This the most beautiful thing on internet today love it am 🏃‍♂️ to the house to eat o mama."

badgalgigi_14:

"Complement of the season mama do Christmas for me."

obaksolo:

"Beautiful People."

obizygee:

"Was expecting mama to give her fans 100k again like last year i no win that one lemme try this one."

enioluwaofficial:

"And I wish you and your family, A Christmas Special. Enjoy the holidays, Aunty Mercy!"

bo_bo4316:

"How far relax ma, e remain small Very cute pictures though."

lampiccolo:

"Wait oo wait oo sister mercy your leg no dey touch ground oo merry Christmas."

Dakore Egbuson shares Christmas photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the actress shared stunning pictures of herself and family members.

While she rocked a long gown with a satin silk fabric, her husband wore a navy blue suit with a pair of brown shoes.

Her two female children were dressed in a white ground and satin silk fabric gown with makeup on.

