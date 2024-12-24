The Lagos state government created an entertaining avenue for Lagosians to trade and be entertained at the same time

The 3-day event had Adekunle Gold, Ayo Maff and others thrilling shoppers at the venue

The Lagos state over, Babajide Sanwo-Olu displayed his dancing skills that have generated reactions

Since Nigerians started the 'Detty December' movement, which means having all the fun in the twelfth month of the year, there has been one event or concert after another.

The first day of the maiden edition of the Lagos Shopping Festival (LSF) was Monday, December 23. Following its flag-off by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the festival is a blend of commerce, music, innovation, and creativity.

Adekunle Gold, Ayo Maff, others perform at Lagos for Africa’s Biggest Shopping, Entertainment Event

Source: Instagram

The attendees were treated to electrifying activities, and promotions across the festival's main venue, the iconic Mobolaji Johnson Arena (formerly Onikan Stadium).

The day's highlight was the energy-revving musical performances from the youthful Ayo Maff, followed by the soulful rendition of songs from Adekunle Gold, as the audience kept singing along to his enchanting stage performances.

The Lagos Shopping Festival was powered by the Lagos state government in collaboration with Chain Reactions Africa and supported by leading brands, including Zenith Bank, Tolaram Group, First Bank Plc, and Guinness.

It brought together the best of the city’s retail offering, showcasing local and top global brands and shopping experiences, including in-mall promotions.

Sanwo-Olu described the event as a history-making festival of back-to-back shopping, fun, and entertainment, reaffirming Lagos state’s commitment to growing small businesses and the entertainment industry.

“This is the first of its kind, and this event is made to bring shoppers with MSMEs, innovators, entertainers, the creative industry, the food industry and everybody."

The governor urged Lagosians and Nigerians to join the fun, shopping and entertainment.

He assured all fun-seekers, buyers, and sellers of their safety, saying they were in a safe, secure, peaceful environment. He urged them to “sit back, relax, and see another Lagos creativity, the first Lagos Shopping Festival.”

Sanwo-Olu praised the festival's sponsors' unwavering support in telling the story of Lagos commerce, entertainment, and creativity while commending local and small business owners and urged Lagosians and Nigerians to patronize them always.

Netizens react to Governor Sanwo-Olu dancing skills.

Social media users were excited to see that the Lagos state governor was in tune with the latest dance steps in town, and he displayed the Moro Dance steps created by DJ Chicken.

djchicken_kukuruku:

Baba u go pay o Miogbopaa"

akanni_celestina:

Nothing wey person wan tell me this man dey watch tiktok😂😂"

otobi_of_ib:

They see everything going online 😢"

iamshawti

Chicken Dey come for you😂😂😂"

dr.s_l_y

DJ Chicken go collect your money"

olorikim:

So this people know wetin dey sup for town😂"

Ooni of Ife attends Olamide's concert

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi was 'outside' at night in Lagos on Monday, December 23.

The first-class monarch was spotted at Eko Hotel, the same venue as Olamide's concert and many assumed he was there for the singer's concert.

Oba Ogunwusi came to the event place with his full train of praise singers and others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng