Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, and Seyi Vibez; will all gather for a night to remember as Lagos is set to hold the Greater Lagos Countdown 2025

The event, tagged the biggest party in Africa according to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will be held across five locations in Lagos state

Sanwo-Olu made this known on Tuesday via a statement and shared further details about the upcoming event

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the lineup of performers for the Lagos state end-of-year celebration, tagged "The Greater Lagos Countdown 2025."

Sanwo-Olu unveils top stars for the Lagos party

In a post shared on his X page on Tuesday, December 31, Sanwo-Olu emphasized the event’s aim to highlight the state’s uniqueness, saying it represents the dynamic energy and spirit of Lagos.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the event, which will showcase Lagos’ vibrant culture and entertainment scene, will feature top artists, including Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, and Seyi Vibez.

The event will take place across five strategic locations in the state namely, Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island, and Epe.

The countdown promises electrifying performances, cultural displays, and an unforgettable Lagos experience.

Governor Sanwo-Olu tweeted:

“This December, Lagos welcomed the world, and now we’re ready to host the biggest countdown event in Africa.

“The Greater Lagos Countdown 2025 will feature the continent’s biggest music superstars; Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, and Seyi Vibez; all gathered for a night to remember.

“Tonight, Lagos will come alive with electrifying performances across these five locations – Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island, and Epe.

“The Greater Lagos Countdown is more than just a concert, it’s a celebration of our vibrant culture, our unity, and the indomitable Lagos spirit.

“Join us for a night of music, cultural showcases, and unmatched Lagos energy as we welcome 2025 the Lagos way – in grand style. This is Lagos. We’re different.”

