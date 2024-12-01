Timaya Intensifies Show As He Carries Heavily Endowed Woman on Stage During Performance: “Massive”
- Dancehall superstar Timaya got the internet buzzing after a video showed him dancing with a heavily endowed woman
- The musician during the second anniversary of a Lagos nightclub thrilled his fans and audience
- A trending video showed the Plantain Boy break-out star in vigorous dance steps with a curvy lady who made her way to the stage
Dancehall superstar Inetimi Alfred Odom, also known as Timaya entertained fans alongside a lady he danced with at an occasion.
The singer who performed at the Lagos nightclub Chandelier's second anniversary, left the audience in awe with his performance.
At the climax of the show, a lady dressed in red trousers and a black top was seen wiggling her backside erotically on stage, which drew the singer's attention.
Timaya engaged the lady while rocking her, bringing more energy and vibrancy to the performance. The singer lifted her, and the woman gently brushed his groin with her waist.
The video concluded with an unexpected scene when Timaya gradually laid the lady on the floor, leaving her to get up by herself.
Watch the video below:
What netizens are saying
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
chrisalfred0:
"Baba Leave am for ground ooo the babe wan break him waist..😂😂 that’s massive."
queencymakeover:
"That yansh na natural 💯no be BBL."
ifeoma_nwalozie:
"Timaya will be like,how do I get her number,I need to talk to her privately."
sweet.china14:
"If nor be yansh weh I nor get na wantin be this dance weh I nor fit do."
djwiper_notoriousdj:
"My only legend way I no fit look down on coz he made a lot of people as far this industry is concern."
best.beauty.world:
"Lol why did he leave her at the floor."
Timaya speaks about new breeds of songwriters
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting some comments shared online by Timaya about the fight between Buju BNXN and Ruger.
He also spoke about Omah Lay. He described the new generations of songwriters as the future of Nigerian music.
Timaya also spoke about their growth and talents, noting that they are better musicians than those of his generation.
Source: Legit.ng
