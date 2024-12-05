Talented Nigerian singer Timaya, whose real name is Inetimi Timaya Odon, was interviewed recently about his personal life and career

While speaking on Naija FM, the singer recounted his journey as a musician while touching on being single at his age

The singer's revelation came as a shock to many social media but some could relate and concurred with his stance

A recent interview with Nigerina singer Timaya has pushed him to the front line of blogs considering the conversations that were had.

Timaya, who has been in the music industry for many years, has been appearing in interviews lately. These interviews give his fans an insight into who he is as an artist while touching on his private dealings.

The singer was recently a guest on Naija FM and had a rather insightful conversation with the host. He was asked why he has remained unmarried at the age of 44 despite having three baby mamas.

Why Timaya is unmarried

The singer, who has four kids ranging in age from 12 to 4, stated that he has never been one to consider marriage, but said it could still happen. However, if he eventually gets married and experiences some form of stress, he will exit the relationship without looking back.

Watch the full interview here:

Many react to Timaya's response about marriage

Read some reactions below:

@barrister_chinny:

"Do you blame him? Personally I dnt because I have no reason to, it is the women who reduced themselves to “instruments."

@justifiednow:

"Because you're irresponsible, period . No judgement here, just fact."

@naijahousewife:

"My darling Timaya, then you have a lot of growing up to do."

@steciaamara:

"We all know what men mean when they say they want ‘peace of mind’. Just say you ahve commitmentt issues."

@xlay_collections:

"So you don’t stress others na only you them dey stress."

@kryztalclaire:

"Your stance might change in future" Which future again? At 44?"

@_verapatrick_:

"This generation has more baby mamas than married women."

Timaya shares cost of music video now

Legit.ng earlier reported that talented Nigerian musician Timaya shed light on reasons why his colleagues charge outrageously for shows.

In an interview with Channels TV, the Bayelsa-born artist revealed how much it costs to shoot music videos today compared to years ago.

According to him, artists now spend hundreds of millions to shoot music videos that they are not even sure will make good returns.

