Chloe Baily's ex-boyfriend, Gunna and Burna Boy have been chilling together since he landed in Lagos

Recall that netizens anticipated drama after news of the US rapper's arrival in Lagos, Nigerian circulated cyberspace

However, this is not the case at Gunna was spotted at Odogwu's mansion last night and seemed to be having a good time

Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, Gunna, Chloe Bailey's ex-boyfriend, has only been in Lagos for about 24 hours, but he has been making headlines.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, allegedly flew Bailey into the country, and they have been having a great time in Lagos.

Chloe Bailey's Ex, Gunna, links up with Odogwu at his mansion. Credit: @gunna, @thelagospaparazzi

Source: Instagram

Surprisingly, Gunna is Chloe Bailey's ex-boyfriend, whom she dated in 2022, but their romance was short-lived.

It is shocking to see how Gunna and Burna Boy have been chummy since they linked up in Lagos, Nigeria. They went to the studio, and he was also in Burna Boy's house and Odogwu showed him his exotic car garage.

Gunna seemed stunned to see the cars parked in Burna's compound as he was too dazed to express himself.

The video has spread across social media, and many have shared their hot takes.

Watch the videos below:

Netizens react to Gunna's expression

Read some reactions below:

@kinglanrey:

"No be him ex burna dey with since? 💀."

@oleru_victor:

"Burnaboy’s driver no send una papa oh 😂."

@_Walentino:

"Chloe is so lucky. ODG go too spoil that girl 😂."

@Yab_Them:

"Harmattan no go catch ke."

@Dezney_:

"Burnaboy garage hard asf if we are being honest."

@TeymmyTope1:

"Burna gave the girlfriend a tour come still give boyfriend. He is him."

Burna Boy, Chloe Bailey go clubbing in Lagos

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Burna Boy and US star Chloe Bailey continued to fuel dating rumours on social media.

A series of photos and videos of the two music stars going clubbing in Lagos, Nigeria, made the rounds online.

Chloe had Nigerians gushing over her as Burna Boy wore his diamond chain around her neck in viral snaps.

