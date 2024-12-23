Nigerian street pop act Portable's third baby mama, Honey Berry, has continued to find ways to get at the singer

In a recent post on social media, the influencer shared a loved-up video of her and her new lover dancing to the controversial act's recent song

What caught the attention of many was the fact that she boldly tagged the Zazu crooner in her post

Honey Berry, the baby mama of Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has caused a huge stir online.

In a recent post, Honey Berry and her new boyfriend, MC Freedom, shared a playful Instagram post showcasing their fun, romantic side.

Portable's baby mama Honey Berry and new man danced on singer's song. Credit: @portablebarby, @honeyberry_1211

The couple filmed themselves dancing and enjoying Portable's song while dressed in matching Christmas pyjamas. Their cosy dance quickly became a topic of conversation, with many seeing it as a subtle mockery of the Zazu crooner.

Adding to the playful taunt, the duo tagged Portable in the video, likely aiming to provoke a reaction from him.

In the post, Honey Berry and MC Freedom also wished their followers a Merry Christmas, spreading holiday cheer together.

"Two hearts, one holiday spirit. Merry Christmas from us to you! 🎄❤️ 🎶: @portablebaeby.”

Portable's Honey Berry's post stirs reactions

its_loba___:

"Una even use portable song."

destiny___x:

"U collect person wife una still dey vibes to his song."

spiffy_lovethherbss:

"Una still tag owner of the song 😭 no be so o."

sunkanmi_omobolanle:

"Wait wait wait @freedomhnd You use person woman as props Abi na Vixien Una Dey call come still vibe ontop his song 🤣🤣 ika ika ni e."

godfirst0072024:

"Lols......see the yansh....Owo awon NURTW ti te aye e pa....kokozaria and his ogas no nice at all when it comes to handling yansh ooo ... portable sef try no be small....make I come put such a public wife for house all in d name of love or clout??? When I get right thinking FAMILY MEMBERS... Tufiaka .....her videos on bed will be dropping from tomorrow....una go see rotten kpetus tire.@portablebaeby make we drop 1 bangar tonight????"

kik__xo:

"My hand no Dey o😒portable don Dey set ring light."

henrytee14:

"Person collect omoolalomi's wife still get mind to tagged him."

pella_1313

"You get mind tag portable."

marveltvupdates_:

"Una wicked oo… portable setting ring light."

Honey Berry reacts to Portable's online feud with Queen Dami

The third baby mother of controversial Nigerian artist Portable got involved in the singer's ongoing battle with his now-estranged girlfriend, Queen Dami.

Portable initiated the drama by accusing Queen Dami, the late Alaafin of Oyo's ex-wife, of infidelity and trying to break his marriage.

Despite the chaos, Honey Berry subtly addressed the drama on her Instagram page. She shared lovely images of herself and lectured the audience on the importance of being at peace with oneself.

