Rita Edochie has shared her hot take about Yul Edochie and his wife, Judy Austin, visiting Prophet Odumeje's church and the things they did there

Legit.ng reported that Yul and Judy had attended Prophet Odumeje's church, where Yul was seen on the altar as he praised himself and his wife

In reaction to the video, Rita pointed out disappointment in the preacher for permitting them on his altar

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has criticised Yul Edochie and Judy Austin's visit to Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje's church during his birthday celebration.

Legit.ng reported that a video of the couple in the church surfaced online a few days ago.

Yul and his wife, Judy, were greeted cordially and taken to the altar, where Yul took the microphone to promote himself and his wife to the audience.

In light of this, Rita chastised Odumeje for allowing Judy and Yul, whom she referred to as "spiritually dirty," to ascend the altar, describing it as a hallowed area for truth and holiness.

The veteran star referred to the behaviour as a "grave abomination," emphasising that the altar should be reserved for those of pure spirit, not those with "ugly intentions."

Rita specifically chastised Prophet Odumeje, her spiritual leader, for allowing such an incidence, expressing her dissatisfaction in a position she had held in high regard.

She also condemned church members who joined in celebrating Judy Austin rather than criticising or booing her on the spot. The renowned actress emphasised Judy Austin's influence on Yul Edochie's family, accusing her of inciting marital strife and emotional suffering.

Rita advocated for spiritual cleansing of the altar, claiming that contamination weakens the sacredness of religious sites.

"I BLAME MY GREAT PROPHET AND SPIRITUAL FATHER FOR ALLOWING THIS DRAMA HOLD. I DON'T WANT TO SAY THAT I AM DISAPPOINTED AT WHAT TRANSPIRED. AT AN ALTER I ONCE RESPECTED SO MUCH.

"A SUPPOSED PRECIOUS ALTER WHICH IS EXPECTED TO CONDEMN AND SHUN SUCH A GRAVE ABOMINATION LIKE THIS. WHY ON EARTH SHOULD A PERSON AS SPIRITUALLY D!RTY AS JUJU WHORESTIN BE ALLOWED TO ASCEND A PULPIT, LET ALONE SHOWCASE HER EMBARRASSING SELF TO THE WORLD?" She wrote in part.

See her post below:

Netizens react to Rita Edochie's outburst

Legit.ng compiled reactions online:

solistar_industrial_machine:

"Judy bu Onye oshi amu mana karma will meet her soon."

princesschidiebere_official:

"I wonder the type of family that lady came from. A woman that couldn't handle her own marriage and went to scatter another person's own with her full chest....no single shame! if her mother is still alive and support her daughter's life style...that means,she's not a responsible mother bcoz no responsible mother would allow her daughter to be this classless. Onye ori di mmadu na onye ori amu .Tufiakwa!ifere emechi uwa. I was so shameful when i saw them fooling them selves....hei ! azi gbakwa."

helenogbonna:

"Like the fact that mama said the TRUTH without mincing words. Telling the Man his fault without fear. God Almighty will continue to be with you all your life."

sunny_perco:

"Mama for justice ⚖️ you're always on the right track 👣 more years and good health upon you mommy."

helenogbonna1:

"I repeat it . Judy Austin knows the kind of Church she will allow Yul Edochie to attend or follow him there.... They will never visit a real Man of God....an altar of God that has fire without being disgraced by the Holy ghost. Before going there Judy Austin has done her research she knows the altar is cold and weak.....😢 what a shame. Why didn't Judy allow Yul Edochie go to the stream of Joy with other Nollywood colleagues after all it happened in Abuja where they were. Make God use Pastor Jerry deliver am."

judy_don_suffer:

"Mama rita knows a lot of dirty secrets about juju Austin.."

official_queendee:

"That alter needs total deliverance. The great prophet let us down."

chasaqq:

"You have said it All. If odumeje's altar is sanctified and consecrated he wouldn't have allowed these nymphomaniacs to step their feet into the altar."

