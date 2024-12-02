Nigerian actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy, have landed on people’s lips once more

The Nollywood couple attended the birthday ceremony of a popular pastor, Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, aka Prophet Odumeje

The filmmaker and his woman were captured on the pulpit addressing the congregation as their countenance triggered massive reactions online

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, recently attended the birthday celebration of Prophet Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere's (also known as Odumeje or Indaboski) at The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry.

In a video circulating online, Yul and his wife were seen on the pulpit of the church, sharing their testimony.

Yul Edochie wore a white two-piece traditional outfit which he complemented with red accessories. His wife wore a red dress and sunglasses.

The filmmaker, who recently talked about naming his future son after President Trump, held out a microphone to greet the congregation in his signature Igbo praise chants.

Meanwhile, Judy posed for the camera, occasionally adjusting her position to capture different angles, while the lights appeared in front of her.

Watch the video below:

Yul and Judy spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

igweequeen:

"Abi mummy Rita Edochie no come church on this date drama everywhere."

africanflamingo_:

"I’m happy for May, this ridicule dikwa. How person wey get voice like thunder go mumu like this."

realudykevin:

"If shamelessness was a person it would be Judy 😢, wth."

mickndovie:

"This is real embarrassment abeg ooo, people are laughing at them."

nnekakitchen:

"Dey were laughing at them shamelessly5."

trac_ychapman:

"Just as the real recognize the real, clowns recognize clowns."

blessed_mikky:

"No body Dey even hail them all of them dey bash them."

bright_0660:

"This my Nteje brother steadily disgracing the whole Abogu."

mandemluvme:

"If a whole Lion Odumeje no fit tie Yul with Rope flog am comot for that bottle then it's really finished ooooo."

Yul Edochie hails Judy Austin

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Yul Edochie's decision to bring his family issues online is not ending anytime soon as he made a special request to Judy Austin.

He praised his second wife for giving birth to two sons for him and noted that she had done well.

The Nollywood actor also shared a glamorous picture of Judy Austin, and his post sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

