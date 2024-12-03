Uche Maduagwu has come for Prophet Odumeje 'Indaboski' over a video of Yul Edochie and Judy Austin at his church

The Nollywood actor who tackled Odumeje for normalising adultery also advised the cleric on what to do

Uche Maduagwu's video has since garnered reactions from social media users as many threw their weights behind the actor

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has reacted to a viral video of his colleagues and couple, Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, gracing the birthday celebration of Prophet Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere's (also known as Odumeje or Indaboski) at his church, The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry.

Maduagwu, who expressed his disappointment at Odumeje for allowing Yul and Judy to stand on his church altar, accused the cleric of normalising adultery.

Uche Maduagwu speaks against video of Yul and Judy Austin at Odumeje's church. Credit: uchemaduagwu/stanleyontop/prophetodumeje

Source: Instagram

According to Maduagwu, Odumeje knew that Yul and his estranged wife May's divorce case was still in court but still granted the actor and his second wife, Judy, access to his church altar.

He also described the video of Yul and Judy as a disgrace to the church.

"ODUMEJE, this is Spiritually Wrong. Stop Normalising ADULTERY for your church. You know Yul never Divorce my Queen May Queen May as the matter still Dey Court, and he NEVER pay one Naira for Judy bride price, so, what is Judy doing with Yul for your church alter? She even Dey stand like Sey she Dey for Miss OBASI beauty Pageant. Are you truly a Prophet? Will Jesus promote ADULTERY like this in public? ODUMEJE, if my Queen May Queen May Na your sister, will you have invited Judy and Yul to your church alter like this? So, why you Na Dey turn church to Sambisa Market all for Attention," he wrote on his Instagram page.

Watch Uche Maduagwu's video below:

Reactions as Uche Maduagwu tackles Indaboski

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

godloveu2012:

"That's a demonic/ Satanic church."

dordor_deborah:

"They have defiled the alter."

estheruwalaka:

"My brother they go church for her mind the tailor sew better cloth for her that's why she came out for a very long time now."

yes___mel:

"Such a shameful thing. From the way yul disrespected his family you can’t expect any better from him."

chiamaram:

"Yul and his mistake."

janet.nkiruka:

"Na end time we dey."

ozioma.nneoma:

"Is that thing church??shrine is far better than."

How Odumeje wants to help Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that the cleric trended over a video of himself and Flavour.

Odumeje, in a clip, discussed helping Nigeria and finding a lasting solution to its problems.

He shared with Flavour the different types of powers he intends to unleash to help Nigeria get out of the current predicament it is bedevilled with.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng