TikTokers Peller and Jarvis were the latest guests on the Honest Bunch podcast and they shared some things about themselves

Peller recalled when he was in secondary school and felt he had no hope, he also shared how he loved to cook concoction rice

In the video, Peller opened up on when he would marry Jarvis, her reaction caused fans to share their thoughts about the couple

TikTok star Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, aka Peller, has shared how growing up was for him and he noted that when he was in SS3, he felt he had no hope. This made him to be absent on his graduation day.

Peller shares his marriage date with Jarvis. Image credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

He also spoke about his intention to marry his colleague Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, aka Jarvis, on February 30 (a non-existing date). The human AI immediately shutdown Peller and said he would marry himself because he has not seen her family.

Speaking as a guest on the Honest Bunch podcast, Peller said that he loved how lavish singer Davido and Chioma's wedding was. He noted that the hashtag for his wedding would be JaPel. However, Jarvis said she does not want a lavish wedding with a lot of show off.

Peller further said that he misses concoction rice without onions. He noted he can't find that kind of food since he moved to Lekki, Lagos. According to Jarvis, she does not understand his kind of concoction rice because it depicts poverty.

Watch Peller and Jarvis' video below:

Reactions to Peller and Jarvis' video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Peller and Jarvis' wedding date and other issues below:

@nwaorao:

"Javis really need to go for a proper check on her mouth."

@hassanmessi40:

"I just finished watching very interesting this. Peller and his partner are very intelligent."

@super_uc77:

"Street no fit comot from this boy."

@chizrhal:

"This people are actually effortlessly funny."

@tammygmb:

"I sha love the both of you."

Peller proposes to Jarvis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller was in an excitement mood as he proposed to the love of his life Jarvis in a video.

Peller had tricked Jarvis to look behind her and he brought out a ring from his pocket, and he knelt when she faced him.

She was taken aback and did not know how to respond, however, she was encouraged by onlookers to agree to Peller's proposal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng