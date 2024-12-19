Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid spurred excitement online as videos captured his journey back home

The Essence crooner, who has been away for months, returned to his base ahead of his homecoming party

Videos online captured his grand entrance from the airport to the busy streets of Lagos with a convoy of luxury rides

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has finally arrived in Lagos for the festive season.

The superstar, who previously mentioned plans to celebrate the success of his latest album with a homecoming event, touched down in Lagos on the evening of December 19.

Wizkid flew into Lagos for Detty December. Credit: @wizkidayomedia

Source: Instagram

A video showing the Morayo hitmaker arriving in a private jet and being picked up at the international airport in a convoy of cars has since gone viral.

Wizkid spurs reactions online

sandy_coco__:

"December wey go sweet , na from wizkid arrival you go know."

sompee_afrik:

"Jada p go think say she love wizkid pass me."

king34101236:

"Nigeria entertainment industry the biggest bird has landed dia real dad."

ayomi___x:

"The biggest, cutest, happiest man on earth>>>>>>> Biggest bird for many reasons."

musa_b_mansaray:

"I’m from sierra leone 🇸🇱 but bro since 2014 big wizzy became my fav artist and I don’t see anyone in this world who can be better than him on my side…Big wiz for a reason shout out to all FC fans around the world..🦅🇸🇱🇸🇱."

effedeborah:

"Too much steeze dey worry my idolo.:

2skyb:

"Official The national treasure President Ayodeji IbraHIM Undisputed Has Landed in the country🇳🇬."

wizkid_blogger_:

"Presidential movement."

iamchefdmix:

"Na this December Davido go unfollow tunde ednut."

Wizkid reacts to video of his father walking in rain

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Wizkid spoke up on the viral video of his father, Alhaji Muniru Olatunji Balogun, walking on the streets.

Just recently, a video of the old man walking tiredly under the rain had gone viral and resurfaced amid Wizkid's fight with Davido.

The Star Boy reacted to the clip by explaining the situation, and netizens dropped their hot takes.

