Videos of Wizkd making an unexpected appearance at DJ Skyla Tylaa's event in Lagos are trending online

The Nigerian music star, who recently dropped his 6th studio album, also teased the fun seekers with his unreleased songs

Wizkid's appearance at the event and his unreleased song have spurred reactions from Nigerians amid claims about Morayo deluxe

Nigerian music star Ayo Balogun Wizkid has continued to have fun in Lagos following his return to the country.

Wizkid, who performed alongside Davido and Burna Boy at Oando's end-of-year party, was spotted at the 'Even In The Day' event in Lagos, which was hosted by his baby mama, Jada Pollock's sister, DJ Skyla Tylaa.

Wizkid graces DJ Skyla Tylaa's party. Credit: wizkidayo/skylatylaa

Source: Instagram

In addition to his unexpected appearance at the event, Tylaa also played unreleased music by Wizkid, spurring speculation about a deluxe version of his sixth studio album, Morayo.

The clip also showed how fun-seekers at the event were thrilled by Wizkid's appearance.

Watch video as Wizkid graces DJ Skyla Tylaa's event in Lagos

Netizens react to Wizkid's unreleased sons

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

alex_money12:

"Davido go cry ."

@jossyjsb8:

"the one wy he drop people never understand am."

rockybee_r:

"Wiz don mean una The intro na holla at your boy."

thequeentosin:

"He got many songs. He is blessed and graced."

KingLukhenzy:

"I see wiz as an artiste that will sing forever, I’m happy for that."

LURDKUJAUN:

"@wizkidayo SE o Fe kpa wa ni as in wetin dey sup gang gang na, as things be now e be like sey nah you be Africans music industry ooh Ani iku loma kpa eyin olote SE."

chrisyways:

"wizkid send amapiano home this year only am won take hand bring them come back next year. baddest boy."

What Wizkid said about his father's video

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nigerian Star Boy cleared the air about the viral video of his father, Alhaji Muniru Olatunji Balogun, walking on the streets.

The old man was seen walking tiredly under the rain in the viral video.

Wizkid reacted to the clip by explaining the situation, and netizens dropped their hot takes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng