Nigerian singer Victor AD joined other members of the Synagogue of All Nations Church to celebrate the late TB Joshua's wife on her birthday

The singer referred to her as a mother figure who never finds it difficult to support his family

Fans and netizens joined Victor AD in celebrating Evelyn Joshua's birthday, praying for God's continued favour and blessings upon her life

Nigerian singer, Victor Adere, better known as Victor AD, celebrated with Evelyn Joshua on her 56th birthday on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

Evelyn is the widow of the late Synagogue of All Nations Church leader, Temitope Balogun Joshua, commonly known as TB Joshua, who died on June 5, 2021.

The songwriter took to his Instagram handle to celebrate the 56-year-old Evelyn, who is now the head of the Synagogue of All Nations Church following the demise of her husband.

The 31-year-old Victor AD described the Nigerian minister as compassionate and a woman of the temple.

He said:

Happy birthday to the woman in the synagogue. Mummy wey Dey pamper us.

While praying for the preacher, the “Wetin you gain” crooner also expressed his appreciation for all her support to his family.

Victor AD added:

Thank you for all you’ve done for me and my family; you’ve been a mother and a friend to us. God’s grace and favour will never depart from you. In Jesus' name. Win forever!!

See his post below:

Netizens joined Victor AD in celebrating Evelyn

Social media users have joined the Nigerian singer to wish the Church leader a happy birthday.

See their comments below:

@idyl_music

Happy birthday Mama. I tap into the grace

@officialicekidnwa

Happy birthday to gma long life and prosperity more year’s to celebrate

continental_bawjoe

Happy Birthday Mummy

@gat_hair

Happy birthday mama. Great Grace always

@_billyvidal_

Happy birthday mama victor

@starboyygang

Happy birthday big mama

@blessedboy.1

Happy Wonderful Birthday

@etim.nsikan

Happy birthday mummy long life

@___princess_roman

Keep Living In Good Health Mama

Victor AD shares how TB Joshua healed him

In January 2024, the Nigerian singer explained and the late TB Joshua, healed him of an ailment

Victor AD recounted how TB Joshua came through for him with the help of God to cure him of skin disease at age six.

He also shared that the late preacher rescued his mother's hand and healed his sister from blindness.

Source: Legit.ng