Super Eagles' Ademola Lookman has continued to trend following his emergence as the African Player of the Year in 2024

Like many Nigerians, celebrities in the entertainment industry have also joined in celebrating Ademola Lookman's success

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Super Eagles' star Victor Osimhen had clinched the African Player of the Year in 2023

Nigerian footballer Ademola Lookman has put the country on the map with his recent win at the 2024 Confederation of African Football Awards.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ademola made headlines after the African Player of the Year during a glittering event in Marrakech, Morocco, on Monday, December 16.

Ademola, who plays for Serie A side Atalanta, had a sensational year. He impressed football fans with his incredible skill and finish at the goalpost.

Nigerian celebs congratulate Ademola Lookman

Following his win, Nigerian celebrities have been celebrating him on their social media handles. Social media critic VDM shared a picture of Ademola Lookman on his Instastory with a congratulatory message to the footballer.

Singer Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare music group shared a photo of the footballer on his page.

See Peter Okoye's post below:

Davido's aide Isreal DMW, among others, also stormed the Atalanta's forward Instagram page to celebrate with him. Legit.ng captured some of the message. Read them below:

kenepisode1:

"Congratulations our StarBoy Thank you for making all of us Proud and thank you for believing in your self."

isrealdmw:

"CONGRATULATIONS."

crazeclown:

"Congratulations starboy."

danielregha:

"Congrats on winning the CAF Player of the Year; Well-deserved, and this type of outfit will be great when gracing international Red Carpet events too. Best wishes."

adamsbulama:

"You deserve am bro, more to come in sha Allah."

iamdx2:

"Finally Nigeria 🇳🇬 to the world."

afesumi:

"Well deserved .. congratulations brother."

shankcomics:

"Congratulations."

Ademola Lookman speaks Yoruba

Legit.ng also recalls reporting Ademola spoke Yoruba after he won the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award in Marrakech, Morocco.

The Super Eagles stormed the event, rocking traditional Agbada attire, alongside his parents.

Lookman edged Serhou Guirassy, Achraf Hakimi, Simon Adingra and Ronwen Williams to the ultimate prize in the men's category.

