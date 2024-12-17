Popular Nigerian filmmaker Jade Osiberu has reacted to the trending comments on social media about two top-rated Nigerian actresses, Kehinde Bankole and Chioma Akpotha

Recall that Chioma recently played a lead role as the Queen in Femi Adebayo's critically acclaimed movie Seven Doors

However, several social media users have loosely thrown around comments about her being underrated in a bid to praise her stellar performance

Nigerian Filmmaker Jade Osibeu, the producer of 'Christmas in Lagos,' has reacted to social media users who called Chioma Akpotha and Kehinde Bankole underrated actresses.

She stated that both actresses are in high demand and very much respected. Jade also reiterated that the two of them have featured in some of the highest-grossing movies in Nollywood while struggling to understand what the fans mean by 'underrated'.

Filmmaker Jade Osiberu speaks about Chioma Akpotha and Kehinde Bankole's acting prowess. Credit: @_kehindebankole, @Chiomaakpotha, @jadeosiberu

You would recall that Chioma recently played Femi Adebayo's Queen in the movie Seven Doors, while Kehinde Bankole played a lead role in the masterpiece Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti.

Read Jade's tweet below:

"I saw a tweet claiming Chioma Akpota is underrated, and I remember a similar tweet last year about Kehinde Bankole. I guess my question is ‘underrated to whom?’ It can’t be the industry because we very highly rate both these women. And what does being rated mean? I don’t think it means respect cos almost every time they’re both in a project, their performances are widely praised."

"Both have been in some the biggest and or Highest Grossing Nollywood Films in recent years. So what exactly does it take to be rated to the general audience? Notoriety? Constant social media buzz/scandals? Being social media viral sensations?"

See her tweet below:

Many react to Jade Osiberu's comment

Read some reactions below:

@AyoBankole:

"lol rated is often regarded as ability to remain constantly on the trend table, the blogs and media."

@GeneralSnow_:

"I believe many Nigerians often use words carelessly."

@KneWKeeD:

"Loved her since 'The Apple' with Tony Umez. She's goated!"

@askiaz__:

"She’s under appreciated."

@MzTaiwoO:

"Jokes apart though, it's just Nigerian way of praising someone."

@ms_idera:

"What they mean is that they want to see this person in every and all movies trending."

@Afolasakin01:

"To be "underrated" in context simply means we can't appreciate their worth enough."

@laidepetite:

"I love these questions raised by you; what's the definition of being under-rated?"

Chioma Akpotha responds to Georgina Onuoha

Previously, Legit.ng reported that actress Chioma Akpotha took to social media in response to her US-based colleague, Georgina Onuoha, who called her out during the election weekend.

Onuoha had dragged Akpotha over a 2019 exchange after the actress called for help over the situation at her polling unit.

Akpotha, however, addressed her colleague in a lengthy Instagram video as she dared her to prove that politicians paid her.

