Like her colleagues, Toyin Abraham hosted 'Alakada: Bad And Boujee' movie premiere on Sunday, December 15, 2024

While fun videos of the grand event have circulated social media, one caught the attention of netizens

It was where Toyin Abraham had exposed something about Bimbo Ademoye, spurring reactions from online users

One of the most-anticipated movie premieres was held yesterday. It was the work of Nollywood actress and producer Toyin Abraham for her movie 'Alakada: Bad And Boujee'.

The event was memorable as fun pictures and videos have been swirling all over social media.

Several highlights of the movie premiere included the movie star's emotional burst into tears and being consoled by her senior colleague, Muyiwa Ademola.

Toyin Abraham's comment about Bimbo Ademoye sparks conversations online. Credit: @bimboademoye, @toyin_abraham

Another example is when Toyin Abraham addressed the attendees of her movie and mentioned that one of the cast members, Bimbo Ademoye, had just bought a big house and the latest Mercedes Benz.

Bimbo instantly reacted with a scream, adding that she did not have that kind of money. Ini Edo, who stood behind Toyin Abraham, nudged her, expressing her disdain for publicizing Bimbo's private achievement, which she refused to post on social media.

This situation has now resulted in online discourse, as netziens took turns to share their opinions on the actress' move.

Watch the video here:

Toyin Abraham's revelation sparks reactions

Read some reactions below:

@iniedo:

"Who sent you?"

@olaoluwakitaan:

"I no like dis woman a bit, you can cry all you want. God bless Auntie Funke once again."

@mumboiz1:

"Too much information... I like the way Ini Edo reacted."

@victoria_d_blessed:

"Someone kept her dealings private you carried mic to announce on her behalf."

@pwetty_renny:

"The question Ini asked was necessary who sent you. When you talk too much you will definitely jam talk."

@quin_hestar:

"I like toyin Abraham but there are something’s she does that I don’t like . Like referring to as oloriburuku all in the name of joke is not good enough."

@amy_la_creamz01:

"It’s Ini’s face for me."

@godspride23:

"When Toyin come turn like this?? Kaiiiiii. Too lousy."

Toyin Abraham cries at her movie premiere

Legit.ng previously reported that several videos from Toyin Abraham's 'Alakada: Bad And Boujee; movie premiere have emerged on social media.

Ini Edo, IK Ogbona, Muyiwa Ademola, Femi Adebayo, and Bimbo Ademoye were among the top celebrities who graced the event.

A video showing how Iyabo Ojo arrived at the movie premiere as she easily stole the spotlight at the event also trended.

