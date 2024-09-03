Nigerian movie star Kehinde Bankole has been trending online following one of her recent interviews

While appearing as a guest on the "Duke Rants Podcast", was asked if she would go nude for a movie role

Kehinde's response has ignited tons of reactions on social media, with fans raining accolades on her

Nigerian movie star and lead actress in the Blockbuster movie 'Funmilayo Ransome Kuti' has ignited massive reactions online.

The talented Nigerian thespian emerged as the winner of the AMVCA's Best Actress award in 2024. She responded to questions about nud*ty on a recent podcast.

Kehinde Bankole reacts after being asked if she could go naked in a movie. Credit: @_kehindebankole

Source: Instagram

While speaking at Duke Rants, the host told her that a couple of people have been wanting to know how much of her body she would be willing to expose for a movie.

"It has to be intelligent" - Kehinde Bankole

In her response, she affirmed that one does not need to go naked to tell a great story. However, Kehinde Bankole made an exception, adding that it has to be intelligently required for her to be able to bear her full body in a movie.

The 39-year-old also noted that there are times when a nude scene would not seem sensual due to the circumstances surrounding it.

Watch the video here:

Nigerians react to Kehinde Bankole's interview

See how Nigerians reacted to Kehinde Bankole's conversation about movies and nud*ty:

@heyitzpearl:

"That’s my Kehinde."

@IamTheIroko:

"She is such class."

@your_Favxparte:

"If classy was a person."

@TaoheedLawal:

"I love the subtle shade. When she said "Am I missing something?", she was def talking about 'sense' cos the interviewer seems to be lacking some."

@TheWoodHouse1:

"She turned the conversation around. She came with her number six and refused to trend for the wrong reason."

@SlimVeetah:

"I was feeling second hand embarrassment for the interviewer."

Kehinde Bankole stuns fans with gorgeous Ankara

Meanwhile, Kehinde Bankole celebrated her birthday in style, stunning fans with fashionable new looks.

As a successful actress in Nollywood, Bankole is known for her talent and style on and off-screen.

Fans were treated to a glimpse of the star's birthday celebration, complete with stunning photos.

