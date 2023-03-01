Actress Chioma Akpotha has taken to social media in response to US-based colleague, Georgina Onuoha, who called her out during the election weekend

Onuoha had dragged Akpotha over a 2019 exchange after the actress called for help over the situation of things at her polling unit

Akpotha, however, addressed her colleague in a lengthy Instagram video as she dared her to provide proof that she was paid by politicians

Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha has taken out time from her social media hiatus to set the records straight following a call out by US-based colleague, Georgina Onuoha.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Onuoha heavily lashed out at Akpotha on Saturday, February 25, after she raised an alarm over attacks from thugs at her polling unit.

Actress Chioma Akpotha rreacts to Georgina Onuoha's call-out post. Photo: @chiomaakpotha/@georgeina_chigozie_onuoha2

Source: Instagram

Onuoha used the opportunity to revisit the past and mentioned how Akpotha had told her to keep things ‘hush hush’ in 2019 when she raised an alarm over reports of violence that trailed polling units.

In her response, Akpotha started off by appreciating everyone who checked up on her after the traumatizing experience over the weekend.

The actress proceeded to give a brief history of her friendship with Onuoha before she relocated to the US. Akpotha who mentioned that she’s older than Onuoha explained how the actress would always frequent her home and how she even played an active part in her wedding.

According to the Omo Ghetto star, things remained cordial between them even after Onuoha relocated abroad with her family. Akpotha proceeded to mention the 2019 exchange that Onuoha made reference to.

According to her, she only slid into the actress’ DM telling her to keep her reports balanced since she wasn’t physically present in Nigeria and couldn’t really ascertain the reports of violence flying around.

Akpotha noted that after their exchange in the DM, she was shocked to discover that Onuoha resorted to calling her names in a post shared on her Instagram page.

The actress proceeded to mention the recent events of the weekend and got emotional as she wondered if Onuoha would have said the same things she is saying now if she ended up dead.

Akpotha rounded up her post by daring her colleague to release any proof or evidence she has to back up claims that she tried to influence her reporting back in 2019.

The actress also made sure to release screenshots of her conversation with Onuoha.

See her posts below:

Akpotha's fans react

xoxoglow_fav said:

"Tell her sorry make she sef tell u sorry. Were you at her polling unit at that time, sometimes we unrate people's hurt until it's our turn. Personally, I will say this karma. Lessons learnt. Love and light."

jays_illusion said:

"You should have apologized to her instead of tagging her the enemy I mean who did you think you were to tell her she was posting too much on her own page 4 years ago and now u are setting ring light to do video for suffering the same thing she was talking about?"

wendieshalei said:

"Both of you were saying the similar things with a tiny difference . Maybe Georgina's calling out publicly is where i will fault her. Four years ago, she was posting because she felt oppressed by the election . I love you two please both of you should settle amicably."

ritadominic said:

"Chi you have strength of character and it is a very admirable trait. Lots of ❤️."

uchejombo said:

"Chioma you have done your part. I’m particularly proud of you. Getting Nigeria right is the goal. Let’s ignore the NOISE and focus on INEC."

omonioboli said:

"My darling, your integrity is intact. Nothing can take that away from you! The fact remains that you are a hero! You did what many could never do in their lifetime and we celebrate you endlessly! Peace be still and let’s move on for real! It’s the people’s mandate or nothing! We MUST get the Nigeria of our dreams."

lawrencecynthia said:

"Seriously truth be told she didn’t say you collected money. And actually you telling her to stop posting and balance things was equally wrong at that point. Now imagine someone coming to tell you stop posting about the violence you faced and balance things on 25th feb.2023. What would you think of the person? You all should just chill, you both were wrong."

Omoni Oboli visits Chioma Akpotha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Omoni Oboli took to social media with a post assuring concerned fans and colleagues of the welfare of Chioma Akpotha.

Oboli disclosed that she spent the night with the actress, who went through a traumatic experience at her polling unit on election day.

According to Oboli, the actress is slowly coming around, and many flooded her comment section with more comforting words.

Source: Legit.ng