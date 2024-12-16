Kolawole Ajeyemi, Toyin Abraham's husband's transformation, has been the topic on the lips of all social media users

The movie Seven Doors by Femi Adebayo left a lasting impact on those who have seen it, especially Kola Ajeyemi's transformation

The viral video of the epic creativity has now sparked tons of reactions on social media, as many gave accolades to him for playing such a fantastic role

Nigerian social media users have not gotten over Toyin Abraham's husband's transformation in the movie Seven Doors.

Femi Adebayo's new film premiered on Netflix on December 13, 2024, and has since received massive accolades.

In the movie, Kolawole played the movie for a power-drunk king who sacrificed his seven wives for a long life. He ended up living for over 100 years but spent his years in sickness and pain.

Toyin Abraham's look was achieved by the Hakeem effect through makeup application, which took as long as 6 hours to complete.

Speaking about his character, Femi Adebayo wrote:

"Meet the theatrical genius of Kolawole Ajeyemi in Seven Doors as he embodies the role of King Adejuwon, a tyrannical king of the Old Ilara Kingdom. His portrayal reveals a royal saga set in the 18th-century Ilara Kingdom, where ambition meets a devastating moral crossroads."

"King Adejuwon's ruthless quest for the throne leads to an unforgivable act that haunts not just him, but generations to come. What do you think of King Adejuwon's choices? Would you have chosen differently if you were in his shoes?"

Many react to Kolawole Ajeyemi's transformation

@moyinoluwaolutayo:

"If this is not a divine gift, then I don't know what it is... this is beyond just skill o!"

@blessedmishack:

"Nobody competes with you my man you are the best."

@BabatundePossu:

"GOD really saves muyiwa ademola for not being the king because he go too hear am 😂."

@ree_rehanat:

"We should not lie egbon yi try gan ni oooo."

@SamanthaIdunumi:

"Omo this is a masterpiece!!!! Seven Doors” is a thematic masterpiece that captivates from start to finish."

@BolajiMs:

"In Life don’t be desperate for powers and be too greedy."

@biolabayo1:

"So this is how my friend will look after 100 years? 😂😂."

Ronke Oshodi Oke speaks on Femi Adebayo’s vision

Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actor and producer Femi Adebayo took over social media following the premiere of his latest Netflix series, Seven Doors.

Several Nigerian actors and industry executives, dressed in traditional regalia to respect the series' historical backdrop, attended the event.

Legit.ng chatted with Ronke Oshodi Oke, a cast member in the movie, on Femi Adebayo's attention to culture and Seven Doors' production process.

