Patrick Doyle has reacted to the social media drama that took place between Queen Dami and Portable a few days ago

The two lovers had blasted each other on Instagram after Queen Dami went on TikTok live in the midnight

In his post about the two, he shared a picture of Portable and gave him and Queen Dami a new name

Media personality Patrick Doyle has reacted to the social media drama between singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable and his former lover, Queen Dami

Legit.ng had reported that Portable and Queen Dami had dragged each other to filth after the singer blasted her for going on TikTok live in the midnight.

Fans caution Patrick Doyle over post about Portable. Photo credit@portablebaeby/@queen_dami/@partrickdoylemedia

Source: Instagram

In his reaction, Doyle disclosed that goats with the same pedigree always flock together.

Doyle shares picture

In his post, the man, who got married last year, didn't mention anyone's name in his post.

He however shared a picture of the Zeh Nation boss before the caption of his post, where he compared the singer to a goat.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Doyle's post

Netizens reacted to Patrick Doyle's post about Portable. Here are some of the comments below:

@graciouscreamycustard:

"When Bible mentioned that none will lack their mate, he wasn't joking."

@adaeze_ezeoma:

"You attract your kind."

@chinenyeamakwe:

"All these big big grammar for zazu?"

@big_ennny:

"As a man I no fit allow my grandma data portable for 1 sec."

@iam_ojuolapeaina:

"Some women shaaaa, sometimes I just wana vomit whenever I come across his life vedio hmmmmmm those beautiful girls opening their legs for this because of money eeiiisshhh."

@preshy__pimp:

"This one na with him fullchest."

@bello234owner:

"Na only if Elizabeth Joyce nor understand wetin this man write eh go fit take escape portable dragging."

@maeyen10:

"This man is really jobless."

@officialmeri_madeinheaven:

"Na palace dey package most of these girls married to royalty, I can’t understand why a whole ex Alaafin’s will get involved with Portable. So tasteless."

Ireti Doyle speaks about crashed marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the actress and former wife of media personality Patrick Doyle had opened up about her past life.

She said that she had her first child when she was 19 years and not at 17 years as some had believed.

She also confirmed that he was divorced from her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng