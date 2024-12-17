Lola Omotayo-Okoye, the wife of singer Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, showed her love for dancing in a trending video

The 52-year-old mother of two vibed to the rhythm of the music as her super star husband watched her

Several netizens were not surprised that she could dance and they shared other thoughts they had about her

Some netizens were wowed as they watched how Lola Omotayo-Okoye, the wife of singer Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, delivered some dance moves.

She wore a black outfit with cute eyeglasses as she danced in front of her husband, who was a member of the defunct music group P-Square.

Peter Okoye's wife Lola Omotayo delivers some sweet dance steps. Image credit: @lolaomotayo_okoye

Source: Instagram

The mother of two looked gorgeous as she smiled in her dance video. Some people commended her beautiful look and described her as a graceful woman. Others recalled her career in the corporate world.

Lola Omotayo has always been supportive of her husband's career and during the times P-Square was trending for the conflict in the group, which also involved their elder brother Jude Okoye, 52-year-old Lola stood behind her husband and promoted his songs.

Watch Lola's dance video in the link.

Reactions to Lola Omotayo's dance video

Check out some of the reactions as Lola Omotayo dances below:

@foluke_odunola_ojo:

"His marriage is working beautifully well, that alone explains it."

@borokini_mufasa:

"What do you mean, a whole marketing manager that year. She is groove personified."

@pleasantchinwe:

"A sweet girl on her lane."

@sabiigirlfashion:

"Very demure and cutesy moves."

@omah243:

"Can we normalise men taking their wives out to clubs instead of side girls. And can women just go have fun without judging which friend is with who. Just dance."

@mz_xaina:

"She fine like 700 billion people."

@soft_millionaire:

"Wow such a beautiful woman. See how she brightens the video."

@omonomose2:

"Pretty woman."

@intimatesbykoko:

"If graceful was a person."

Lola Omotayo celebrates Peter Okoye's birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lola shared how she felt about him as he marked his 43rd birthday on Monday, November 18.

The celebrity wife said that her husband was hardworking and had been through a lot; however, it has not stopped him from rising against all odds.

She also prayed that God would continue to bless him, which spurred her fans to send in their birthday wishes.

