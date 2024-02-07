Popular singer, Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, has given some of her fans who always complain about her skimpy outfits something to talk about

She adorned a skirt that was close to her knees which she combined with a matching crop top that exposed her belly

Her fans were excited about her look, some made comments about her skirt, while others simply reacted to her music

Grammy Awards-nominated singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, has shown that she can go beyond wearing mini skirts as she adorned a moderate length skirt in one of her videos on TikTok.

Ayra Starr shows what her long skirt looks like. Image credit: @ayrastarr/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The celebrity artiste wore an ash skirt that was barely close to her knees and looked beautiful on her. However, she combined it with a crop top of the same colour which exposed her stomach and was typical of her.

She vibed to one of her songs as she showed off her beautiful body. In addition, she informed her fans that she has finally worn a long skirt. They made different comments about her outfit and her beauty.

Check out the video of Ayra Starr's outfit in the video below:

Fans react to Ayra Starr's outfit

Several fans of the singer made various comments on her video. See some of them below:

@Kami:

"Long skirt ke. Grammy you do this one."

@ReflexYT:

"Long skirt ke? Blink if you need help."

Rash:

"Longest skirt I've seen you wear."

@KDB:

"Long skirt be giving church gurl vibe."

@Beyibea:

"AyraStarr, forget @GRAMMYs you don win my heart ."

@AyraStarr:

"Why is everyone saying I look different."

@Maryam:

"According to my mum, this is mini skirt."

@Love:

"Finest woman in the world."

@Beautyyoh

"It will took you forever to get that long skirt out of your closet. I am ya diehard fan."

@_çhõçò_Lãtę:

"This skirt still short for my pastor’s eyes."

@Gentle:

"After them go say she non dey wear long skirt."

@Chaplet:

"Do you realize it's a crime to be this beautiful and stunning with excess grace?"

@Donna G:

"But the skirt didn't pass your knee."

Ayra Star talks about her mini skirts

