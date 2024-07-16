Singer Ayra Starr was in an ecstatic mood after she met American actor Will Smith and other people in Rome

The Rush crooner rocked her trademark skimpy outfits and said that she was happy to see the award-winning actor

She also introduced herself to other people in the arena before she sat to banter with them, especially with Will Smith

It was an exciting moment for Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, as she met with American actor, Will Smith.

Ayra Starr meets with Will Smith after her performance in Rome. Image credit: @willsmith, @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

She hung out with him and other people after her performance at Coldplay concert in Rome on Monday, July 15.

Her smile radiated as she hugged the legendary actor and noted that their meeting made her ecstatic. She wore shorts and a crop top that exposed her stomach while Will rocked brown outfits.

The Sability crooner introduced herself to the other personalities around and they all exchanged banters.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ayra and Will sat to discuss, and it felt like they had met before as their conversation was smooth. They had a good time chatting together.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Ayra Starr's video

Several netizens have shared their thoughts on Ayra Starr's video with Will Smith. See some of the comments below:

@ihaza__:

"Meeting the people you watched on TV while growing up is a different kind of flex."

@hammight:

"Seeing Nigerian artists getting recognized abroad dey sweet my belly."

@okm_herbal:

"Girl's growing and creating a network."

@the.realestdbbieeasy:

"The babe is so mature."

@terr_y_silver:

"See as she dey hug Smith anyhow because he get money, but if na Juwon Juwonlo now, she go hold his hand."

@meetladyamaka_:

"Wetin she wear?"

@eckovista:

"The fresh prince of Bel-Air and Sabi girl."

@shes_deboss:

"For some unknown weird reasons I’ve always been sexually attracted to this fine man."

Ayra Starr meets with Serena Williams

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ayra Starr gave some fashion goals as she turned up at the Balmain Paris Fashion Show in a classy black outfit

Her top and mini umbrella-like skirt were made of latex material, giving it a shiny look.

The Nigerian star, who also met with Tennis superstar Serena Williams, looked charming in her cute outfit.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng