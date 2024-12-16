Radiogad has reacted to the engagement of skit maker Peller and his lover Jarvis, which took place a few days ago

A video of the two love birds' engagement had gone viral and many reacted to it by congratulating them

In a video made by Radiogad, he shared reason Peller should not think about marriage now and sternly warned him

Media personality and actor, Destiny Ezeyin, popularly known as Radiogad, has reacted to the viral engagement of skit maker, Habeeb Hamzat, professionally known as Peller and his lover, Jarvis.

Legit.ng had reported that a video of Peller proposing to Jarvis had gone viral online and fans congratulated them for it.

Radiogad send message to Jarvis' lover, Peller. Photo credit@radiogad/@peler08

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the news, Radiogad blasted Peller for engaging a lady when he was supposed to be in school. He claimed that the skit maker was trying to turn Jarvis to a baby mama and run away.

The media personality, who renounced his friendship with Yul Edochie, disclosed that he will not allow the wedding to take place.

Radoigad gives Peller Ultimatum

In the recording, Radiogad mentioned that he was giving Peller seven days to collect his ring back from Jarvis.

The controversial man promised to fly from London to Lagos to stop their wedding. Radiogad also knocked Peller for not being matured. He claimed that the skit maker does not wash his backside after using the toilet yet, he was thinking about marriage.

Recall that Peller had also reacted after Jarvis denied him after engagement.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Radiogad's video

Reactions have trailed the post made by Radiogad. Here are some of the comments below:

@askofbigpabs001:

"Hard time hold this one."

@invextorferid:

"This one na oloriburuku."

@kelly_diceling:

"Them no dey advise who done dey see millions oooh."

@zay_vid:

"Who be this imbecile?"

@theophyholylord:

"Na wa ooo see as bros strong face Dey talk about peller wey don reason fa and go beyond sef. Dis life sha."

@mistabooks:

"Laugh out loud."

@ask_of_drexx:

"E never sabi wash him nyash."

Radiogad shares prove about Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the media personality had made a video, claiming that Bobrisky never went to prison but was enjoying in an apartment.

In the recording, he disclosed that he was supporting Verydarkman because Bobrisky betrayed him and didn't live up to his promise.

He shared more video evidence to prove that Bobrisky was deceiving fans about his prison term.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng