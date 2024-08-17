After several weeks and months of being called out online by his younger brother, Jude Okoye of the PSquare has finally come out to share his side of the issues

The former record label executive shared details of the shell company Peter PSquare accused him of opening to siphon money from Square Records

He also revealed that he is not the eldest child of their mother and father and that Peter doesn't talk to anybody again in the family

Hours after announcing on his social media page that it was time for him to share his side of things amid the numerous allegations against him, Jude Okoye of the PSquare has finally opened a can of worms that can never be taken back.

Paul and Peter's older brother shared in-depth details about the feud rocking the PSquare and how he was kicked out of the group over eight years ago.

Jude Okoye has finally spoken out to share his side of the story amid the feud between him and his twin brothers, PSquare. Photo credit: @judeengess/@iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Jude also revealed how his wife was cleared of the allegations and how Peter tried to set them up for public ridicule.

"I'm not the eldest" - Jude Okoye reveals

The former label executive revealed during the live that he is not the eldest of the Okoye brothers. He noted that he and the twins still have two older brothers.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He further stated that the fake company Peter accused him of opening to embezzle money is a publicly listed firm registered with the CAC.

Jude Okoye also noted that his wife is not a signatory to the accounts but was used as a second director on the company forms, which the EFCC allegedly confirmed.

The businessman also noted that he has had nothing to do with PSquare since 2018 and isn't as rich as his brothers, so he needs to understand what Peter means when he says he always tries to suppress him.

Watch the full live video here:

Reactions trail Jude's tell-it-all about PSquare

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral Live session:

@mrssweeett:

"I believe you Jude. My conscience never supported Peter now I know why."

@jaynezss:

"This interview was going so well till your wife came to order you to turn off the comment section. She should have remained quiet. They say when you marry a bad woman you are finished.. Sad."

@humpanynze:

"Peter is the Main problem here . It’s now very obvious."

@val_signage_hubs_ltd:

"Omoh the whole story is just tiring I don't even know who to blame again."

@shopperholicme:

"You tactfully diverted from the main question which is: Did you or did you not open a different company called Northside music and make yourself and your wife who wasn't even there when PSquare started, a director????"

@_ne.nye_:

"It’s always good to hear from both sides. We didn’t even know that they had brothers older than Jude."

@tomi_yemi:

"You keep saying you left Psquare 8yrs ago and you have nothing to do with them...but you retain your 40% ...THIS IS THE PROBLEM..."

@the_saboateng:

"You never addressed the secret account you opened where you were transferring money to."

Paul Okoye appreciates his ex-wife Anita

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Okoye and his estranged wife Anita Okoye made an interesting spectacle online during the Mother's Day celebration.

The PSquare member, who has a good relationship with the mother of his children, made a special post for her on the eventful day.

Anita, in response to the heartwarming message, made known her feelings as the post made headlines.

Source: Legit.ng