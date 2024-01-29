A Nigerian lady abroad took to social media to express her desire to walk down the aisle in earnest

The lady notified internet users of her intention via a TikTok clip that has gone viral and caught men's attention

While some people thought she was chasing clout with her clip, the lady followed it up with a clarifying statement

A Nigerian lady overseas has declared she is available for marriage and needs a life partner.

In a now-viral TikTok clip, Jessie could be seen making a video of herself as she strolled.

Jessie says she is ready for marriage. Photo Credit: @jessie_jess99

Source: TikTok

The wording on the video read:

"Who is available for marriage! I am ready for marriage this Saturday."

Some people who came across her video thought she was not serious with her intention and she countered such notions.

Replying one netizen who doubted her seriousness, the lady wrote:

"I’m serious here."

Some men showed interest in the lady.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed her video

afamleonard said:

"Let's do it, let's make it happen for real."

Kelvin Ikenna452 said::

"I'm ready but I don't have money."

Alex King said:

"You think marriage is like a title right? JC dey play."

user9638024600197 said:

"Madam we are not ready."

Mohamedfaithk said:

"Hmmm choose the venue I’m waiting."

Teacherganyo said:

"I am here sweet heart."

IROKO oib said:

"I'm from Nigeria, you look adorable, I wish you find someone you'll treat you like a queen cause you look like one."

Dean said:

"Awesome dear That's good dear you gorgeous and amazing."

White lady searches for life partner online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white lady had taken her search for love to social media.

The woman, Laura, said on TikTok that she is 38 years old and cannot afford to be alone anymore.

Laura told her followers on TikTok that she does not care where the man who would love her comes from as all she needs is a male partner.

She said age and race also do not count as considerations as she looks for a partner to keep her company. Also, money or material things do not matter to Laura as she is only interested in finding real love.

Source: Legit.ng