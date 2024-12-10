Former beauty queen Omowunmi Akinifesi has opened up to the challenges she faced because she decided to keep her body to herself as a 37-year-old

She revealed that it was a decision she made at age 18 and she shared how they journey has been for her so far

In a video, she spoke about how embarrassed she was and how she accepted certain claims against her

Entrepreneur Omowunmi Akinifesi has shared how she is still celibate at age 37 and how she used to feel ashamed and embarrassed about it.

Omowunmi Akinifesi shares her struggles of being celibate at 37. Image credit: @omowunmiak

Source: Instagram

The former beauty queen, who won the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2005, shared how being celibate was tough for her and she made many mistakes in her 20s. Besides, she did not get much help.

Omowunmi recalled how she was linked to dating some men. She accepted the negative reports because they made it easier for people not to know that she was celibate.

The Lagos-born model made the decision for herself when she was 18 years old. She noted that many people are comfortable speaking about their bedroom activities publicly and this spurred her to also share her celibacy story.

However, Omowunmi is now comfortable with sharing her story and does not care how people see her.

Watch Omowunmi's video below:

Reactions to Omowunmi Akinifesi's celibacy story

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Omowunmi Akinifesi's celibacy story at age 37 below:

@keddymira:

"I keep saying this, if the world can be loud about immorality. We can also be loud about good morals, there’s will be someone out there it will help to make good decisions."

@toyinonigbanjo:

"People will come out and show off immorality, you guys will clap for them. It’s their lives, their choice. Someone will come out and show off morality, you’re complaining. Is it not their lives, their choice too? Are you out of your senses?"

@chuckzy234:

"Funny how some people make u feel bad when you tell them you are celibate. Her discipline is off the chart and I respect that."

@economicsng:

"Lack of morals and decency is so much celebrated that the few people left with some sort of dignity are made to feel ashamed about it."

Omowunmi Akinifesi throws challenge at Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omowunmi threw a challenge at Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.

The ex-beauty queen made the movie star to share her grass to grace story as she took up the #YetIwon challenge.

The purpose of the challenge is to inspire other people to aim for success despite all odds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng