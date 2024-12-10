Rapper Yung6ix has shared some of the qualities he desires in a woman as he posted a video of himself cooking

He revealed how he was financially comfortable but needed a woman who could cook and he added that the woman must never have experienced intimacy

The rapper's post got massive reactions from netizens, while some people asked him to cook for himself, others questioned his level of decency

Nigerian rapper Onome Onokohwomo, aka Young6ix, showed his cooking skills as he noted that he wished to have a lady who could cook and he would cook for her too.

In the video, he said that God has blessed him financially in the United States of America and the only thing missing in his life is a woman. His desire is to get a pure woman who is celibate.

Speaking about other qualities he wanted in his partner, the Delta state indigene said he prefers her to be nice and God-fearing. He further claimed that God has given him music hits for 2025.

Hence, what he was praying for was wisdom and he re-emphasized the kind of lady he desired. The singer asked if his demands were too much and he got several responses from netizens.

Reactions as Yung6ix desires God-fearing lady

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Yung6ix's post below:

@julietdonna_::

"You need a cook not a wife."

@manlike_scamper:

"At least if you don't like a casted woman, don't be a casted man. How do you want a private thing when you're public."

@oluwatobienitan29:

"And a baby factory."

@___richforeverwayz:

"My story. Everything don set na good woman remain."

@wordofreason:

"I have a special clay from Greece you can use. Mtcheeew. No marry na."

@girlish.girl_:

"Why you no keep yourself as one for am. Ewu nama! Una go spoil person pikin finish come dey find the one wey never spoil."

