Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has criticised individuals who engage in body-shaming, mainly targeting women

She noted that every woman, including the person being shamed, has undergone or will undergo physical changes

The mother of one pointed out the sacrifices that result in the physical transformation women experience

The mother of one called out people who body shame their women in a new Instagram post, encouraging them to show off their mothers as well.

Tonto Dikeh frowns at body shaming. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

She emphasised women's hypocrisy in insulting others who have undergone bodily changes as a result of motherhood.

Tonto advocated for self-selection and empathy, reminding others to recognise the sacrifices and transformations that women frequently face.

"Before you body shame anyone, show us your mother… This statement highlights the hypocrisy of men/women who body-shame women, especially those whose physical changes result from natural processes like childbirth. It calls for self-reflection and empathy, reminding them to consider the sacrifices and transformations women, including their own mothers, often go through in life. Body shaming in 2024???? That's quite unsophisticated."

See her post here:

Fans react to Tonto Dikeh's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

exceptional_souvenir:

"Not even mother ma oo show us yourself likeeeee are you perfect!!"

joyous_gloria:

"Most times the body shaming comes from a fellow woman and it's so sad."

the_honour1:

"At the end I noticed it was poverty that chase him out trying to make a living without a home training, at the end everyone will find out because nothing last for ever, mama."

nyelum_ig:

"I struggle enough with my limitations without worrying that some people's education is a waste of resources. Tell me why @drpenking got involved in such a situation."

kins4real:

You are not in competition with any, life your life healthy and happy…… If anyone feels somehow about your body, na their problem be that."

