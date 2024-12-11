Destiny Etiko and Lizzy Gold's friendship appears to have soured, as seen by their recent acitiviy on social media

Concerned fans and netizens have reacted to the fallout as they figure out what could have possibly caused their fight

It's worth noting that Destiny Etiko and Lizzy Gold were once friends who were usually seen together at events, leaving their industry peers envious of their closeness

Nollywood's adored duo, Destiny Etiko and Lizzy Gold, have been the topic of hot discussion online as there seems to be a smear on their friendship

In recent months, reports of the friction between the friends have gotten louder, with many observing that their relationship has been hot and cold.

Destiny Etiko and Lizzy Gold unfollowed each other. Credit: @destinyetikoofficial, @lizzygoldofficial

Source: Instagram

Adding fuel to the fire, gossip blog Cutie Juls revealed the movie stars have unfollowed each other on Instagram, with screenshots to back it up

A quick peek at their accounts showed that Destiny Etiko and Lizzy Gold no longer follow each other.

See the post below:

Destiny Etiko and Lizzy Gold spur reactions online

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

chykolinscouture:

"This two are inseparable, they will soon reconcile. Too much love for each other."

__globrown:

"Na every 2market days these ones dey follow nd unfollow each other. They never tell us wetin two of them dey drag sha."

lamosivibes:

"Can we now forget about this friendship? They’ve not been friends for years na, friendship is not by force."

classiclnteriordesingner:

"Why do ladies betray destiny she is really need friends but haven't found."

joylynatemiejumbo:

"Since I saw lizzy gold and chizzy i no this will be the outcome."

onyinyechi__favour:

"Cutie do you have another account aside this one? I heard you blocked some people am I included, please unblock me if so cos I don’t know my offense."

dazzlexpa:

"Y’ll that discovered this are so jobless frrrrr. Joblessness at its peak."

ezennaya12:

"Una dey knack same sugar daaddy."

i_amposhlymade:

"They are not mate nah. #LevelWise. Lizzygold shd go and rest abeg! Infact make all of them go rest!!!"

wellmixxie21:

"@lizzygoldofficial destiny nor send ur papa since but na u dey force things all the time. abeg stop forcing things with her. She’s not into u like that. T for tenks."

Destiny Etiko slays gorgeous corset dress

Legit.ng previously reported that Destiny is known for her curvy body that usually gets to the news aside from her acting prowess.

She got her fans talking again after she wore a revealing dress that displayed the upper parts of her body.

