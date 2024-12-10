Crossdresser Bobrisky, Beta Edu, Shallipopi topped the search trends in Nigeria in 2024, according to Google's "2024 Year in Search" report

The insights reflect what has captured the attention and interest of Nigerians in a variety of areas, including entertainment, politics, and popular culture

Mr Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Google West Africa's Communications and Public Affairs Manager spoke further about the end year of report

Google has announced the '2024 Year in Search' for Nigeria, with crossdresser Bobrisky (Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju), Beta Edu (Betta Chimaobim Eke), singer Shallipopi (Crown Uzama) and Davido's wedding song Ogechi lyrics leading the trend search.

Mr Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Google West Africa's Communications and Public Affairs Manager said in a statement that the 2024 Year in Search provided a unique perspective on the concerns and interests that formed Nigerians' lives.

Bobrisky, Shallipopi appeared on list of Google's Most Searched Nigerians in 2024. Credit: @bobrisky222, @theycallshallipopi

Source: Instagram

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Google's Year in Search is an annual review that highlights the top trending lists as well as what people are searching for to see, learn, and do.

Kola-Ogunlade stated that the trends highlighted the most popular searches, noteworthy persons, actors, artists, themes, issues, and other items that piqued Nigerians' interest throughout the year.

"The trending personality search in 2024 was led by Bobrisky, followed by Beta Edu; global search was Donald Trump, while search on death included Junior Pope, Herbert Wigwe, among other searches."

He stated that from cultural milestones to serious challenges, these insights demonstrate how search remains a crucial tool for individuals to navigate and better comprehend their world.

"This year, Nigerians continued to demonstrate a strong interest in entertainment with movies like "A Tribe Called Judah," "Treasure In The Sky," and "Damsel," topping the movie charts.

"The top television series that captured the interest of Nigerian netizens included "Supacell," "My Demon," and "Queen of Tears.".

"In the culinary world, Nigerians explored diverse recipes, with the 'Pornstar Martini recipe" leading the searches.

"In Nigeria, this year's results show a continued interest in the political and economic landscape, with searches related to the U.S. elections, the new national anthem, and the national grid topping the news category in this order," he said.

According to Kola-Ogunlade, the music landscape in 2024 saw an increase in popularity for singers such as Shallipopi and Khaid, who also appeared heavily on the overall personalities list.

He stated that the most popular song was "I Don't Care" by Boy Spyce, followed closely by "Ozeba" and "Commas" by Ayra.

According to the communications manager, Nigerians are also interested in comprehending the words of various songs, with Chandler Moore's "Omemma," Rema's "Ozeba," and Davido's wedding song "Ogechi" topping the way in lyrics searches.

Kola noted that search patterns such as "How much is a dollar to a Nigerian naira today?" show concerns about personal well-being and world events. Furthermore, "Who won the U.S. presidential election?"

He also mentioned other popular topics in the news, including the United States election, the new national anthem, the national grid, and the minimum wage. (NAN)

