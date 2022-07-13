Young comic star Emanuella has stirred sweet reactions from members of the online community after she was spotted in a video

The little skit maker of yesterday appeared all grown as she moved her waist to Wande Coal’s viral Gentility track

Many couldn’t help but pass lovely comments about how the comedienne has grown into a beautiful young lady

Top comedienne Emanuella has been catching the attention of social media users recently, and she just did that again.

A dance video of the funny girl surfaced in the online community, and many couldn’t help but point out how she has evolved from the little girl they used to know just a few years ago.

Emmanuella was seen busting moves to Wande Coal’s viral Gentility song in the dance video, which caught the attention of netizens.

The young girl also took things up a notch as she whined her waist to the track in an effort to recreate a viral dance move on social media.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

arhore said:

"Wow!! She’s so grown and looks beautiful."

chantelarnold said:

"Emmanuela don’t do this at all because you are too young for this, I beg you in the name of Jesus."

iamrealeddie said:

"Shebi you don forget say you dey enter Ned Nwoko eye abi."

__lostbwoy said:

"I saw this on Facebook and some comments were so funny. One said Emmanuella is really causing Ned nwoko sleepless nights."

iam_elpotter said:

"Nah, she’ll always remains a baby to me lol."

young_pablo007 said:

"Na these things Ned see..make am wan marry her e done go search am for tiktok."

chi_mdi_ said:

"This will now make Ned to table an improved Bid‍♂️‍♂️.....with Ad-ons."

_thereal_soso said:

" una wey Dey mention Ned make una calm down abeg."

daezy_obi said:

"Hmmmmmmm this girl don grow finish and she don they fine ontop.. God abeg make she no they enter these old men eyes oo ."

Emanuella clears air on marriage talks with Ned Nwoko

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that child comedian, Emanuella, addressed claims about her and billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.

On Facebook, a fan questioned the young girl if she was truly getting marriage proposals from Nwoko.

Emanuella was quick to debunk the claim and noted that it was nothing but fake news, and fans reacted.

