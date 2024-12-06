Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta has opened up on his struggles before he became famous and the job he did

The talented role interpreter also spoke about the room he lived in when he came to Lagos and how inconveniencing it was for him

Ibrahim's story was touching and it inspired several social media users to share what they learnt from it

Nigerian actor Ibrahim Chatta has opened up on the challenges he faced when he moved to Lagos state. Life was so rough for him that he had to live in a room with nine other people.

From Agege, he said he walked to Ikeja and back, and had to take a job as a bus conductor, which he did for eight years.

Ibrahim Chatta speaks about his challenge before fame. Image credit: @ibrahimchatta_lordthespis

Source: Instagram

During a podcast with actress Biola Bayo, the actor had to chant the destinations he used to ply when he was a bus conductor. The funny expression on his face caused Biola and netizens to laugh.

Ibrahim said he has worked so hard in life and prayed that God would crown all his efforts. Biola appreciated her colleague for taking out time to share his story on her podcast.

Watch Ibrahim Chatta's video below:

Fans react to Ibrahim Chatta's conductor story

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Ibrahim Chatta shares his challenges before fame below:

@queen_rheemah:

"Just make it in life. Na then story dey sweet for mouth. Alliamdulillah for his life."

@jennifer_pbs:

"Everyone will always have a story to tell people. You shall eat the fruits of ur labor ijn Amen."

@queen_esther1_ayaba:

"I just love everything about him: too talented. My birthday mate."

@adenikeagir:

"The story is sweet only when you have succeeded. Happy for you, legend."

@_iamfardey92:

"Never been this excited to watch someone talk on your show Aunty Biola."

@temola1:

"The moments of pains and silence ain’t seen by many, it’s when gain comes that people start talking… May God crown our efforts with great gains."

Ibrahim Chatta speaks about his film village

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ibrahim had shared how he was able to build his massive film village despite not saving any money before then.

In a video, he said that the money was made during COVID-19 as he did some things he does not normally do.

Chatta also said that he told God he wasn't going to do anything again and depended solely on Him.

Source: Legit.ng