An up-and-coming artiste Reckless Lunguuux has shared how his former friend and singer Asake stole his ideas without acknowledging him

In an interview, he revealed how he used to help Asake with money in the past but he still treated him in that manner

Reckless Lunguuux said he had proof and he dared Asake to share evidence of him being the owner of the Lungu Boy brand before April 6, 2024

An up-and-coming singer Reckless Lunguuux has called out Afrobeats singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, for using his works without permission.

He said he was friends with the Sungba crooner several years ago and they met in 2019 at One Festival in Dubai. The singer said he owns the Lungu Boy brand and has done shows in China.

Up-and-coming artiste accuses Asake of stealing his stage name and ideas. Image credit: @luckyudu, @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Reckless Lunguuux, who is also a show promoter, recalled his stay in China. Whenever he wanted to sell tickets for his shows, he said that he adds Lungu Boy to it.

He also revealed how he got the name Lungu Boy. According to him, it was a term in Hausa which meant bad corner. Besides, where he resided in China was at a corner and people visited him especially the Hausas. That was how other residents began to call him Lungu Boy or corner boy.

In an interview with content creator Lucky Udu, the up-and-coming artiste said he felt like a fake person using the Lungu Boy stage name because Asake was now more popular with it. Before fame, he said he used to help Asake with his financial needs and asked him to prove where he had used Lungu Boy before April 6, 2024.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as up-and-coming artiste calls out Asake

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the claims by the up-and-coming artiste against Asake below:

@kingtufab:

"I hope his story is true. But one thing I will never do, is forget my real one no matter how big I become. U can’t carry everyone along but acknowledge a few that kept it real with you. No big deal. God bless us all."

@lifewithmyk1:

"This is the story of many people. Funny enough you might not understand how painful it is until someone betrays you and use your ideas to become big without acknowledging you. May God bless us all."

@diego_.lito:

"Why do people always forget those who were there for them when they were struggling?"

@motormouth____:

"The word…… I look fake right now, I now look like I’m the one copying. It’s crazy bro."

@counsellormaya:

"Please watch it complete before you comment, he might actually be saying the truth."

@chinco_babee:

"Naxo them Dey do, them no Dey remember those who were there when they had nothing fame don over their brain…. Even Yemo Lee wedding he no attend."

@uncle_koke:

"Carry your friends along especially if you are rich."

Asake shares how Olamide helped him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Asake had joined the long list of singers who Olamide has helped push into the spotlight.

Asake had nothing but good things to speak about the YBNL label boss as he revealed that a single call from Olamide changed his life.

The statement stirred emotions from many fans and followers of the veteran singer as they applauded him for the effort.

Source: Legit.ng