Content creator Tosin Silverdam went down memory lane as he shared how he used to look like a female and did not like it

He revealed that he was harassed and abused by some people and he did not want to become like crossdresser Bobrisky

The entertainment blogger said he was spurred to work on himself to the extent he underwent a surgery, and his post spurred massive reactions

Content creator Tosin 'Silverdam' Damolekun has opened up on how he used to look like a female and worked hard not to become like crossdresser Idris Okuneye Olarenwaju, aka Bobrisky.

He said God did not allow him to turn out like Bobrisky and he was grateful for growth. According to Tosin, growing up looking feminine was hard for him because he had low self-esteem.

Sadly, he was abused and harassed by his neighbor, teacher, and a minister in his church. He hated how he looked. However, when he grew older, he realised he could work on himself and it made him to be consistent at the gym.

He even had to undergo surgery to remove his bosoms. The blogger admitted that it has not been easy and he is currently battling with his female mannerisms which he has given up on already.

See Tosin Silverdam's post below:

Reactions on Tosin Silverdam's Bobrisky look

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Tosin Silverdam's old female look below:

@diaryofakitchenlover:

"Rooting for you Tosin. Well done with being vulnerable, not everyone can openly express themselves this way."

@danielregha:

"You go to which gym? You that's often in restaurants with bowls of food and dancing in aroma style? Lolz."

@__rare_gemini_:

"You still have the trait in you just that you are trying to live in denial and you are scared of what people will say so decide to criticize others for coming out."

@soma__chi:

"This is good! Don’t let anybody shame you for your past, you are doing your best to become the best version of yourself and that’s very commendable."

@wendyshair_n_more:

"The female mannerisms still dey in you oh and na this gossiping."

@pepepretti_herself:

"You have come too far to quit Tosin. I’m rooting for you."

