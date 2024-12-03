Nigerian artist Timaya has shared an inspiring story about his faith and how it led to him owning a Bentley

In a recent interview with Naija FM 102.7, Timaya revealed how he acquired a key holder for a Bentley before buying the luxury car

Timaya narrated this event when recalling his encounter with younger colleague Burna Boy in a studio

Nigerian dancehall artist Inetimi Alfred Odom aka Timaya has recalled how he purchased a key holder for a Bentley at Bishop David Oyedepo's Shiloh, despite the fact that he did not have the money for the expensive automobile at the time.

Timaya revealed how he bought a Bentley in his breakout years. Credit: @timayatimaya, @davidoyedepo

He revealed this in a recent interview with Naija FM 102.7 when discussing an encounter he had with Burna Boy inside a studio.

Speaking on how his faith had brought him good fortune, he explained that before he obtained his Bentley, he bought a key holder during Bishop Oyedepo's yearly church program Shiloh.

"Before I bought my Bentley, I first buy the key holder for Shiloh. I no even get money for the Bentley oh. I just go Shiloh. I’m a Winner.”

During the conversation, Timaya revealed that Burna Boy had sent away his female colleagues, Omawumi and Waje because they questioned his conviction in flying private jets.

“Nothing Burna Boy is doing now surprises me. The guy is fearless. There was one time when Burna Boy, Omawumi and Waje were in the studio, and he [Burna Boy] started saying that a time would come when he would be getting paid to enter jet. Omawumi and Waje started doubting him because then Nigerian artists hadn’t started flying private jets. He got angry and opened the studio door and asked them to leave.

Watch his video below:

Fans and netizens react to the video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Afam78023923:

"No be shilo buy timaya Bentley . Na believe and hardwork."

@Govmentson:

"The tongue, has so much power. Faith it till you make it."

@Skepticalmind1:

"This guy sha no let ham talk the Shilloh story …. I know he did it intentionally cos he no believe."

@anieffeka:

"Nedu didn’t have to drop his story to outshine Burna’s story that was told by Timaya. He for keep that him uncle story for house."

@Dan_evaa:

"Without believe the tongue has no power for positivity. No be hin tongue carry am reach where hin dey so, nahin belief. His tongue made his belief in himself verbal. E be pain am say dem be no gree believe in am."

@theliege27:

"Timaya has been an oG he heard the game for long with Duncan mighty."

@powerchibueze:

"E DON TEY BURNA DEY PARA…..ODOGWU no be guy name,, speed Darlington (AKPI) suppose ask questions before him start to Dey talk."

